{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Carl Sandburg College at South Suburban, 1 p.m. (DH)

Purdue Northwest at Davenport-MI, noon

Saint Xavier at Calumet College (Oil City Stadium), noon

Valparaiso at Indiana Station noon

Men's Golf

Valparaiso at Wright State Invitational (all day)

Women's Golf

Purdue Northwest at IU Kokomo Cougar Classic (Rd. 1), TBA

Valparaiso at MVC Championship, Sand Creek, Chesterton (all day)

Softball

Northwood at Purdue Northwest, noon (DH)

South Suburban at Rock Valley College, noon (DH)

Men's Tennis

Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 9 a.m.

Women's Tennis

Valparaiso at University Northern Iowa, 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0