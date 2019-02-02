Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
It's back! Subscribe for $5/mo. SAVE 50% Cancel anytime ✓ Unlimited articles on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper✓ Unlimited access on any device✓ Skip article surveys✓ Cancel anytime
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Low clouds and fog. Patchy drizzle possible. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Low clouds and fog. Patchy drizzle possible. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2019 @ 9:52 pm
Women's Basketball
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Men's Tennis
Marquette vs. Valparaiso at Match Point, Griffith, noon
Check out great local savings from The Times.