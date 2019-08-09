RailCats 11, St. Paul 7
|RailCats;031 210 004 — 11 15 0
|St. Paul;000 220 120 — 7 11 1
2B — Andy DeJesus (RC). HR -- Ray Jones 2, Alex Crosby, John Price Jr. (RC). Pitching summary — RailCats —
Noel Ball (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 6 SO), May (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 SO), Ryan Thurston (2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Thurston (4-0). LP — Kiest (1-2). Leading hitters — RailCats — Crosby (2-4, 3 RBIs, run); Price Jr. (3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs); Wilfredo Gimenez (2-5), Jones (2-5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs); DeJesus (3-5, 2 runs).
Saturday's Late Results
St. Paul 3, RailCats 2
|RailCats;000 011 000 -- 2 9 2
|St. Paul;001 010 01x -- 3 8 1
2B -- Willis (RC). Pitching summary -- RailCats -- Hougesen (5 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 SO); Alkire (2 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 SO); Carvallo (1 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP -- Karch Kowalczyk. LP -- Carvallo. Leading hitters -- RailCats -- Willis (2-3, run); DeJesus (2-5).