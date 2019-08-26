RailCats 4, Lincoln 1
|RailCats;001 001 002 -- 4 9 0
|Saltdogs;100 000 000 -- 1 2 0
2B -- Marcus Mooney 2 (RC). Pitching summary -- RailCats -- David Griffin (4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 SO); Andrew Cartier (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO); Felix Carvallo (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 SO); Sandy Lugo (1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP -- Cartier. LP -- Jake Hohensee. Sv. -- Lugo. Leading hitters -- RailCats -- Mooney (3-4, 2 RBIs, run); Abel Arocho (2-5).
Saturday's Late Results
Lincoln 5, RailCats 2
|RailCats;000 100 100 — 2 6 3
|Saltdogs;000 000 31x — 5 8 0
2B — Randy Santiesteban (RC). HR -- Raymond Jones (RC). Pitching Summary — RailCats — Nile Ball (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 0 BB, 4 SO), Christian DeLeon (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — John Brownell. LP — Ball. Leading hitters — RailCats — Randy Santiesteban (2-4, run), Jones (1-3, RBI, run).