Women's Basketball
Ashland 82, Purdue Northwest 49
PURDUE NORTHWEST (7-17-13-12)
Bayley Goodman 6-13 0-0 15, Tayler Vauters 2-4 0-0 4, Kelli damman 0-1 0-0 0, Shae Rhonehouse 2-6 0-0 5, Molly DeValkenaera 1-5 0-0 2, Karissa Hucke 0-0 3-4 3, Kaylee Hardy 0-0 0-0 0, Danielle Nennig 1-11 1-2 3, Brittany Barnard 7-11 0-0 15, Lanie Allen 1-5 0-0 2. Totals — 20-56 4-6 49.
ASHLAND (24-13-19-26)
Totals — 32-78 10-13 82.
3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 5-25 (Goodman 3-9, Damman 0-1, Rhonehouse 1-4, Nennig 0-6 Barnard 1-4 Allen 0-1); Ashland 8-33. Leaders — Rebounds; PNW 33 (Barnard 6); Ashland 51. Assists: PNW 8 (Nennig 3); Ashland 22. Steals: PNW 6 (Vauters 2); Ashland 13. Team fouls: PNW 12, Ashland 14. Fouled out: None.
IU Northwest 61, Lincoln (Ill.) 59
LINCOLN (10-14-20-15)
Totals — 23-53 9-11 59.
IU NORTHWEST (15-18-13-15)
Michelle Borgen 7-15 8-13 22, Ashley O'Malley 1-3 1-2 3, Gina Rubino 3-7 0-0 8, Chloe Salman 5-13 3-3 15, Grayce Roach 3-10 1-2 7, Brittney Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Jessy Siems 1-1 0-0 2, Jocelyn Colburn 1-4 0-0 2. Totals — 22-56 13-20 61.
3-point field goals: Lincoln 4-11; IUNW 4-12 (Rubino 2-4, Salman 2-3, Roach 0-4, Colburn 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Lincoln 38; IUNW 32 (Borgen 12). Assists: Lincoln 16; IUNW 14 (Roach 7). Steals: Lincoln 5; IUNW 9 (Salman 3). Team fouls: Lincoln 18, IUNW 10. Fouled out: Erynn Young (L).