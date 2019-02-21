Women's Basketball
Ferris 79, Purdue Northwest 64
FERRIS (20-17-21-21)
Totals — 28-57 19-25 79.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (8-18-18-20)
Tayler Vauters 2-12 2-4 6, Danielle Nennig 2-8 0-0 5, Shae Rhonehouse 8-15 0-0 20, Lanie Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Molly DeValkenaere 2-7 6-9 11, Bayley Goodman 4-11 2-2 12, Karissa Hucke 1-1 0-0 2, Brittany Barnard 1-3 0-0 2, Kelli Damman 2-6 0-0 6. Totals — 22-64 10-15 64.
3-point field goals: Ferris 4-11; Purdue Northwest 10-26 (Vauters 0-4, Nennig 1-2, Rhonehouse 4-6, DeValkenaere 1-3, Goodman 2-6, Damman 2-5). Leaders — Rebounds: Ferris 44; Purdue Northwest 35 (DeValkenaere 10). Assists: Ferris 17; Purdue Northwest 7 (Goodman 3). Steals: Ferris 13; Purdue Northwest 7 (Goodman 2). Team fouls: Ferris 17, Purdue Northwest 24. Fouled out: Rhonehouse, Allen (PNW).