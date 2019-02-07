Women's Basketball
Grand Valley 84, Purdue Northwest 36
PURDUE NORTHWEST (11-10-9-6)
Karissa Hucke 0-3 0-0 0, Tayler Vauters 1-7 0-0 2, Danielle Nennig 2-7 2-4 8, Lanie Allen 2-4 2-2 6, Molly DeValkenaere 0-4 0-2 0, Bayley Goodman 3-6 0-0 8, Kaylee Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Brittany Barnard 0-5 0-0 0, Kelli Damman 3-6 0-0 8, Shae Rhonehouse 2-12 0-0 4. Totals — 13-55 4-8 36.
GRAND VALLEY (22-20-19-23)
Totals — 29-63 15-18 84.
3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 6-20 (Hucke 0-1, Vauters 0-1, Nennig 2-3, DeValkenaere 0-1, Goodman 2-5, Barnard 0-1, Damman 2-4, Rhonehouse 0-4); Grand Valley 11-30. Leaders — Rebounds: Purdue Northwest 40 (Nennig 5, Allen 5, DeValkenaere 5); Grand Valley 40. Assists: Purdue Northwest 4; Grand Valley 17. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 19, Grand Valley 11. Fouled outs: None.
Wednesday's Late Result
Calumet College 73, IU South Bend 61
IU SOUTH BEND (11-16, 6-11 CCAC)
Totals — 23-60 13-19 61.
CALUMET COLLEGE (17-8, 9-8)
Lazono Trammell 4-7 0-4 8, Joe Larry 7-13 2-2 20, Randall Rushing 4-8 1-2 10, Core'Von Lott 5-6 0-1 13, Anthony Cole 4-12 4-4 12, Kelvin Dorsey 0-4 0-0 0, Ion Faulkner 1-4 0-0 2, Chris Seaton 1-5 0-0 2, Sam Pleszak 2-4 0-0 6. Totals — 28-63 7-13 73.
Halftime score: Calumet College 47, IUSB 27. 3-point field goals: IUSB 2-18; Calumet College 10-22 (Larry 4-8, Rushing 1-2, Lott 3-4, Cole 0-1, Dorsey 0-3, Pleszak 2-4). Leaders — Rebounds: IUSB 35; Calumet College 34 (Cole 9). Assists: IUSB 10; Calumet College 18 (Rushing 6). Steals: IUSB 8; Calumet College 9 (Rushing 3). Team fouls: IUSB 14, Calumet College 14. Fouled out: None.