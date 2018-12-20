High School
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 68, Kankakee Valley 59 (OT)
CROWN POINT (20-13-14-10-11)
Matt Hanlon 2 2-3 6, Chris Karakozis 0 0-0 0, Luke Hanlon 0 0-0 0, Sam Snodgrass 5 0-0 11, Sam Krutz 3 3-4 9, Elias Gerodemos 8 8-10 27, Sam Decker 6 2-3 15, Jake Oostman 0 0-0 0. Totals — 24 15-20 68.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-23-10-12-2)
Matt Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Malik Hemphill 4 0-0 11, William Bonilla 7 3-3 18, Elijah Carden 5 2-2 15, Grant Marshall 1 0-0 2, Tyler Martin 1 0-0 3, Jaxon Grace 2 0-0 4, Will Dyniewski 1 0-0 2, Wade Williams 1 0-2 2. Totals — 23 5-7 59.
3-point field goals: Snodgrass 1, Gerodemos 3, Decker 1 (CP); Hemphill 3, Bonilla 1, Carden 3, Martin 1 (KV). Leaders — Rebounds: Gerodemos 7 (CP); Williams 8 (KV). Assists: Karakozis 3, Krutz 3 (CP); Bonilla 2 (KV). Steals: Gerodemos 3 (CP); Grace 3 (KV). Team fouls: Crown Point 9; Kankakee Valley 18. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove 50, South Central 33
SOUTH CENTRAL (16-6-5-6)
McKenzie Hudspeth 0 0-0 0, Delanie Gale 2 1-2 7, Abbie Tomlin 5 1-3 13, Faith Biggs 1 1-1 3, Marissa Carr 0 0-0 0, Lexy Wade 0 0-0 0, Amber Wolf 1 3-4 5, Skyler Wildfong 2 1-2 5, Kate Rudolph 0 0-0 0. Totals — 11 7-12 33.
BOONE GROVE (10-11-15-14)
Kate Pfister 5 4-5 14, Kyra Flesvig 0 0-0 0, McKenna Palmer 0 0-0 0, Madie Pfister 2 1-2 6, Emma Hylek 1 0-0 2, Annika Ehrlich 8 3-3 19, Katelynn Downham 4 1-4 9, Ella Bono 0 0-0 0. Totals — 20 9-14 50.
3-point field goals: Gale 2, Tomblin 2 (SC); M.Pfister 1 (BG). Leaders — Rebounds: Tomblin 5 (SC); Downham 9 (BG). Assists: Gale 2 (SC); K. Pfister 6 (BG). Steals: Biggs 3 (SC); K. Pfister 4 (BG). Total Fouls: South Central 12; Boone Grove 11. Records: South Central 11-4 (4-1); Boone Grove 10-5 (3-2).
Hanover Central 38, Calumet 34 (OT)
CALUMET (8-9-11-2-4)
HANOVER CENTRAL (6-3-13-8)
Sanchez 0 1-2 1, Schreiber 4 7-8 17, Noel 0 2-2 2, Ferry 2 0-0 6, Blue 3 3-5 10, Mueller 0 0-1 0, Fanta 1 0-0 2, Govert 0 0-0 0, Huyser 0 0-0 0. Totals — 10 13-18 38.
3-point field goals: Schreiber 2, Ferry 2, Blue 1 (HC). Leaders — Rebounds: Mueller 6 (HC). Assists: Ferry 4 (HC). Steals: Ferry 4 (HC).
Knox 55, Kouts 40
KNOX (19-7-12-17)
Totals — 21 10-16 55.
KOUTS (13-10-7-10)
Morgan Kobza 5 2-2 12, Lyndsey Kobza 2 2-5 7, Kaylee Clindaniel 3 3-3 10, Mckenna Magura 2 2-4 6, Isabella Semento 1 0-0 3, Claire Cochran 0 0-3 0, Audrey Benefield 0 0-0 0, Madolyn Smith 0 0-0 0, Kortney Blood 1 0-0 2, Rebecca Benefield 0 0-0 0. Totals — 14 9-17 40.
3-point field goals: L. Kobza 1, Clindaniel 1, Semento 1 (Kouts). Leaders — Rebounds: Clindaniel 9, Magura 9 (Kouts). Assists: Magura 4 (Kouts). Steals: Magura 2 (Kouts). Team fouls: Kouts 12, Knox 17. Fouled out: Magura (Kouts). Records: Kouts 7-10; Knox 11-3. JV score: Knox 26, Kouts 23.
Lake Station 70, River Forest 44
RIVER FOREST
Jaylan Dixon 2, Yesenia Cervantes 4, Abigail. Galligan 9, Fabiola Cervantes 11, Avery Vanderberg 8, Sam Bowen 6, Alexus Alvarez 2, Melly Alvarez 2.
LAKE STATION
Lexi Arney 2, Taylor Austin 24, , Julie Castillo 14, Makayla Chabes 7, Kaylee Himes 7, Bre Poats 9, Olivia Rowan 2, Kayla Smith 5.
Leaders — Rebounds: Poats 13 (LS). Assists: Castillo 6 (LS). Steals: Castillo 8 (LS).
LaPorte 63, Elkhart Memorial 33
LAPORTE (11-21-15-16)
Alanti Biggers 0 0-0 0, Kira Morton 0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 4 2-2 12, Ryin Ott 7 3-4 , Nyla Asad 6 4-5 16, Mady Jones 1 1-2 3, Andrea Franklin-Peals 1 0-0 3, Lauren Pollcok 1 0-2 2, Shelby Linn 0 0-0 0, Keatyn Boren 2 4-6 8. Totals — 22 14-21 63.
3-point field goals: Jones 2, Ott 2, Franklin-Peals 1 (L). Leaders — Rebounds: Ott 10 (L). Assists: Biggers 4, Ott 4 (L). Steals: Asad 5 (L). Team fouls: LaPorte 17. Fouled out: None.
Morgan Twp. 63, Lowell 50 (OT)
MORGAN TWP.
G. Abbett 2 0-1 6, M. Chayhitz 0 0-0 0, E. Wells 7 0-0 19, G. Good 1 1-3 4, S. Good 4 0-0 10, K. Lemmons 1 0-0 2, S. Bee 10 2-4 22. Totals — 25 3-8 63.
LOWELL
T. Yuhosz 1 1-2 3, A. Lewondowski 0 0-0 0, C. Mulligan 1 0-1 2, D. Collins 4 0-0 9, K. Krucina 0 0-0 0, S. Richardson 4 3-4 11, K. Chavez 4 1-2 11, T. Langel 1 0-0 2, P. Guard 6 0-3 12. Totals — 21 5-12 50.
3-point field goals: Abbett 2, Wells 5, G. Good 1, S. Good 2 (MT); Collins 1, Chavez 2 (L). Leaders — Rebounds: Bee 14 (MT). Assists: Abbett 7 (MT). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 12; Lowell 16. Fouled out: None.
College
Men's Basketball
IU Kokomo 100, IU Northwest 75
IU KOKOMO
Totals — 38-71 14-21 100.
IUNW
Chris Dixon-Williams 6-15 4-4 18, Chris Bolden 2-7 0-2 4, Armon Williams 3-5 0-0 7, Rashad Richardson 3-11 4-4 12, LaShawn Lewis 3-10 3-6 9, Nitavian Sims 2-7 2-2 7, Eon Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Bostic 1-2 0-1 3, Evan Galindo 0-2 0-0 0, Alex Constandars 1-1 0-0 3, Jason Roland 0-5 0-0 0, Nicholas Passino 2-2 0-0 4, Jagger Surface 3-6 0-0 8. Totals — 26-73 14-20 75.
Halftime score: IU Kokomo 58, IUNW 42. 3-point field goals: IU Kokomo 10-29; IUNW 9-29 (Dixon-Williams 2-4, Bolden 0-1, Williams 1-2, Richardson 2-6, Lewis 0-1, Sims 1-4, Galindo 0-2, Constandars 1-1, Roland 0-3, Surface 2-5). Leaders — Rebounds: IU Kokomo 54; IUNW 34 (Lewis 7). Assists: IU Kokomo 20; IUNW 15 (Dixon-Williams 4, Richardson 4). Steals: IU Kokomo 12; IUNW 12 (Surface 3). Team fouls: IU Kokomo 14; IUNW 14. Fouled out: None.
South Suburban 75, Carl Sandburg 71
SOUTH SUBURBAN
Jason Towers 27, Rhyss Lewis 25.
Record: South Suburban 16-0.