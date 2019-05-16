Baseball
Bishop Noll 8, Whiting 3
|Whiting;000 002 1 — 3 5 x
|Bishop Noll;800 000 x — 8 1 x
Pitching summary — Whiting — Nino Barbosa (0 IP, 0 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO), Nick Semancik (6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO). Bishop Noll — Josh Valdivia (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Jeff Miller (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Companiott (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Alex Whalen (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP — Valdivia. LP — Barbosa. Leading hitters — Whiting — Joel Torres (2-4, R). Bishop Noll — Antonio Decrescenzo (1-1, 2 R, RBI).
Griffith 9, Washington Twp. 0
|Washington Twp.;000 000 0 — 0 7 1
|Griffith;007 200 x — 9 9 0
2B — M. Funk, B. Malamatos (WT); C. Wilkins (G). Pitching summary — Washington Twp. — J. Hernandez (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), C. Brown (1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO), W. Roberts (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO). Griffith — T. Lawson (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), C. Wilkins (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 1 SO), D. Davenport (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP — Wilkins. LP — Hernandez. Leading hitters — Washington Twp. — Malamatos (2-4). Griffith — Wilkins (2-2, R, 2 RBIs), Gonzalez (2-3, R, 2 RBI). Records — Griffith 20-5.
LaPorte 4, Highland 3
|Highland;000 102 0 — 3 7 1
|LaPorte;010 012 x — 4 6 1
Pitching — LaPorte — David Applegarth (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Mason Schroeder (2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB), Jack McGuire (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R). Highland — AJ Reid (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 8 SO). WP — Schroeder. LP — Reid. Sv: McGuire. Leading hitter — LaPorte — Jacob Spence (2-2).
Providence 5, Marian Catholic 2
|Marian Catholic;100 100 0 — 2 6 2
|Providence;000 200 3 — 5 5 1
HR — Chandler Kerr (MC). Pitching summary — Marian Catholic — Jordan Smevoll (6 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 H, 1 SO, 6 BB), Alec Gonzalez (1 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 SO, 0 BB). LP — Smevoll (1-5). Leading hitters — Marian Catholic — Cameron Bufford (2-4, R), Kerr (HR, RBI).
Boys Golf
Hanover Central 190, Boone Grove 197
AT LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS
HANOVER CENTRAL — Cody Donovan 37, Alec Rogers 50, Trevor Victor 51, Blake Schultz 52.
BOONE GROVE — Conner Lucas 37, Cooper Jones 52, Logan Dixon 52, Kyle Wauro 56.
RECORDS — Hanover Central 10-5.
Valparaiso 156, Lake Central 167, LaPorte 180
AT FOREST PARK
LAPORTE — Max Holmes 39, Jack Schable 45, Graham Siefker 47, Jackson Cizewski 49.
Softball
Bishop Noll 9, Whiting 8
|Whiting;200 221 1 — 8 10 2
|Bishop Noll;034 101 x — 9 14 4
HR — Mary Burke (BN). WP — Diamond Encarnacion. Sv: Ally Mejia. Leading hitter — Burke (grand slam).
Highland 9, Portage 1
|Portage;000 000 1 — 1 4 9
|Highland;320 004 x — 9 9 0
Pitching summary — Portage — A. Music (3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), O. Ortiz (3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). Highland — K. Elbaor (6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO), E. Hamilton (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP — Elbaor. LP — Music. Leading hitters — Portage — J. Hall (RBI), M. Bennett (R). Highland — Elbaor (3-4), L. Wilson (3-2, 2 R).
Lake Central 11, Griffith 0 (5 innings)
|Lake Central;432 20 — 11 15 0
|Griffith;000 00 — 0 0 2
2B — Olivia Peterson, Jenna Towle, Morgan Hoppe, Amanda Aardema, Alexus Reese (LC). Pitching summary — Lake Central — Peyton Pepkowski (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 SO). Griffith — Payton Kinder (5 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — Pepkowski. LP — Kinder. Leading hitters — Lake Central — Reese (2-3, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBIs), Towle (2-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Hoppe (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs), Peterson (2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Sydney Doloszycki (2-4, R).
LaPorte 15, Elkhart Central 5 (5 innings)
|Elkhart Central;050 00 — 5 3 5
|LaPorte;281 13 — 15 9 3
Leading hitters — LaPorte — Shelby Linn (2-3). Megan Reed (HR), Maddie Ponsier (HR).
Girls Tennis
LaPorte Sectional
Championship
LaPorte 5, New Prairie 0
SINGLES — 1. Alaina Majors d. Megan Boyd 6-1, 6-2; 2. Rachel Kaminski d. Anna Holvoet 6-0, 6-2; 3. Allison Varda d. Sydney Moody 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES — 1. Jory Bales/Emma Keene d. Emmy Kirkham/Hannah Pittman 6-2, 6-0; 2. Aniya Kennedy/Molly Reed d. Naomi Paprocki/Brianna Wilson 6-1, 6-0.
RECORDS — LaPorte 21-0; New Prairie 14-8.
Portage Sectional
Match 3
Valparaiso 5, Wheeler 0
SINGLES — 1. Rose Pastoret d. Savanna Cannon 6-0, 6-0; 2. AK Flude d. Anaca Germain 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abby McBride d. Emma Santos 6-0, 6-4.
DOUBLES — 1. Aleah Fergren/Grace Healy d. Sydney Eden/Tessa Haldeman 6-4, 6-2; 2. Corinne Timmons/Kelsey Minko d. Emily Bath/Emilija Rittel 6-3, 6-0.
Boys Track
Portage Sectional
1. Portage 130, 2. Chesterton 122, 3. Valparaiso 110, 4. New Prairie 84, 5. Michigan City 61, 6. LaPorte 53, 7. Wheeler 38, 8. Washington Twp. 16, 9. South Central 8, 10. Westville 1.
100 — 1. Dimitri Nicholson (C) 10.73, 2. Jaivon Gordon (P) 10.91, 3. Laymon Fly Jr. (MC) 11.10, 4. Zachary Warchus (P) 11.11, 5. JP Osafo (C) 11.26, 6. Daniel Tyler (NP) 11.36.
200 — 1. Dimitri Nicholson (C) 22.21, 2. Myles Sisco (P) 22.71, 3. Jakar Gordon (P) 22.91, 4. JP Osafo (C) 22.93, 5. Rowland Sorrick (V) 23.74, 6. Chris Mays (NP) 24.16.
400 — 1. Brett Otterbacher (V) 49.08, 2. Jonathan Fry (V) 50.55, 3. Matthew Sears (WT) 51.20, 4. Jacob Noel (C) 52.37, 5. Ryan McCaslin (P) 53.27, 6. Nick Cain (C) 54.03.
800 — 1. Tyler Puskar (V) 2:01.51, 2. Jackson Lemmon (V) 2:03.32, 3. Andrew Doctor (P) 2:03.64, 4. Matt Streeter (C) 2:04.13, 5. Cole Raymond (L) 2:05.31, 6. Sean Wilson (L) 2:09.60.
1600 — 1. Jacob Corbett (NP) 4:22.02, 2. Cole Raymond (L) 4:25.72, 3. Brandon Corbett (NP) 4:36.61, 4. Steven Franczek (W) 4:37.80, 5. Matthew Van Kley (C) 4:44.14, 6. Benjamin Martin (L) 4:45.42.
3200 — 1. Jacob Corbett (NP) 9:39.75, 2. Tim O’Laughlin (NP) 9:45.99, 3. Mitchell Gits (L) 9:47.61, 4. Hudson Hall (W) 9:49.46, 5. Will Shook (C) 10:03.86, 6. Thomas Elwood (P) 10:05.14.
110 H — 1. Trey Sebben (P) 14.81, 2. Jordan Warner (P) 15.86, 3. Marc Nicholson (C) 15.87, 4. Oluseyi Ogundipe (V) 15.91, 5. Keaton Olson (V) 16.04, 6. Bryon Chandler (C) 16.49.
300 H — 1. Trey Sebben (P) 40.04, 2. Tylee Swopes (P) 40.51, 3. Keaton Olson (V) 42.64, 4. Robert Burch (C) 43.58, 5. Chaise Magunson (L) 43.90, 6. Marc Nicholson (C) 44.18.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Portage (Trey Sebben, Myles Sisco, Zachary Warchus, Jakar Gordon) 42.81, 2. Chesterton 44.21, 3. Michigan City 45.24, 4. Valparaiso 46.34, 5. New Prairie 46.96, 6. South Central 47.71.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Valparaiso 3:23.94, 2. Chesterton 3:26.74, 3. Portage 3:34.38, 4. Washington Twp. 3:42.36, 5. LaPorte 3:45.56, 6. New Prairie 3:46.08.
4x800 RELAY — 1. Chesterton (Matthew Van Kley, Kenny Erow, Will Shook, Brendan Hoch) 8:21.47, 2. Valparaiso 8:27.23, 3. LaPorte 8:29.44, 4. Portage 8:46.70, 5. New Prairie 9:15.17, 6. Michigan City 10:16.05.
HJ — 1. Jordan Anderson (V) 6-04, 2. Thad Martz (W) 6-02, 3. Evan Nelson (L) J6-02, 4. Bryce Catherman (W) J6-02, 5. Matthew Puskar (V) 6-00, 6. Nathaniel Fisher (P) 5-10.
PV — 1. Dalton Thomas (NP) 13-04, 2. Dan O’Laughlin (NP) 12-00, 3. Vince Raffin (C) 11-06, 4. Liam Shepherd (V) J11-06, 5. Chad Berdine (C) 10-06, 6. Wyatt Hinz (SC) 9-00.
LJ — 1. Zachary Warchus (P) 21-03, 2. Joseph Rice (MC) 20-10.75, 3. Dimitri Nicholson (C) 20-05.50, 4. Kejuan Rufus (MC) 20-02.50, 5. Bryce Catherman (W) 20-1.50, 6. Riley Evans (V) 19-09.
DIS — 1. Justin Wozniak (MC) 160-01, 2. Aaron Parrett (P) 153-02, 3. Ryan Stefanko (MC) 146-05, 4. Charles Bernth (C) 138-00, 5. Humberto Morales (P) 137-06, 6. Hunter Smith (NP) 130-07.
SP — 1. Ryan Stefanko (MC) 59-09.75, 2. Brandon English (P) 53-05, 3. Charles Bernth (C) 49-10, 4. Justin Wozniak (MC) 49-06, 5. Broc Boniface (NP) 47-04.50, 6. Jesse Smith (W) 46-09.