High School
Boys Basketball
Munster 82, Highland 49
MUNSTER (14-25-17-26)
Tyler Zabrecky 4 2-2 12, Eric Jerge 0 2-2 2, PJ Katona 2 0-0 4, Tim Giannini 0 1-2 1, Jevon Morris 7 4-5 20, Josh Davis 1 0-2 2, Greg Charles 1 1-2 3, Jeremiah Lovett 1 3-4 5, Luka Balac 4 0-0 8, Nick Fies 3 0-1 8, Dorian Benford 2 0-0 4, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 4 1-1 9, Scott Farmer 2 0-1 4. Totals — 31 14-22 82.
HIGHLAND (14-12-13-10)
Simmons 1 0-0 2, Gonzales 0 2-4 2, Arce 2 3-4 7, Foundas 1 0-0 3, Benninghoff 2 0-0 6, C. Scheidt 1 1-2 4, Mornville 3 0-0 6, Slaven 0 0-2 0. T. Scheidt 6 3-6 17, Siska 1 0-0 2, Kovacek 0 0-0 0. Totals — 17 9-18 49.
3-point field goals: Zabrecky 2, Morris 2, Fies 2 (M); Fondas 1, Benninghoff 2, C. Scheidt 1, T. Scheidt 2 (H). Leaders — Rebounds: Morris 4, Loveett 4, Benford 4 (M); T. Scheidt 5 (H). Assists: Davis 7 (M); Mornville 4 (H). Team fouls: Munster 18, Highland 19. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
E.C. Central 53, Bishop Noll 41
E.C. CENTRAL (14-13-9-17)
Taiyanna Jackson 12 6-12 30, Washington 0 2-5 2, Williams 0 2-4 2, Evans 3 1-2 7, Tiara Jackson 5 2-6 12, Jefferson 0 0-0 0, West 1 0-0 3. Totals — 20 13-29 53.
3-point field goals: E.C. Central (West 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Taiyanna Jackson 13 (ECC). Assists: Taiyanna Jackson 4 (ECC). Steals: Taiyanna Jackson 3 (ECC). Team fouls: E.C. Central 12. Fouled out: None. Records: E.C. Central 8-7.
Hebron 62, Westville 39
WESTVILLE (10-10-13-6)
Steppe 3 0-0 6, G. Weston 1 3-6 6, S. Weston 3 4-4 12, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Griffin 2 0-0 4, Keeling 0 0-2 0, Albers 2 0-0 5, Fortune 3 0-0 6, Hisick 0 0-0 0, Hannon 0 0-0 0. Totals — 14 7-12 39.
HEBRON (20-11-9-15)
Ryan 4 2-2 13, A. Hano 3 3-4 9, Cherry 7 1-5 17, Pastrick 0 0-0 0, Early 0 0-0 0, Roy 0 0-0 0, Stater 6 2-5 14, Rokosz 3 1-3 9, S. Hano 0 0-0 0, Keys 0 0-0 0. Totals — 23 9-19 62.
3-point field goals: G. Weston 1, S. Weston 2, Albers 1 (W); Ryan 3, Cherry 2, Rokosz 2 (H). Team fouls: Westville 16, Hebron 11. Fouled out: None.
Lake Station 68, Washington Twp. 51
WASHINGTON TWP. (16-7-15-13)
Klinger 7 11-15 28, Burton 2 0-1 4, Hawkins 0 2-2 2, Boby 2 0-0 4, Armstrong 2 1-3 5, Lewis 2 0-0 6, Brikner 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 14-22 51.
LAKE STATION (13-13-24-18)
L. Arney 4 0-0 8, T. Austin 14 5-8 34, J. Castillo 3 1-2 7, M. Chabes 2 0-0 4, K. Himes 2 1-3 6, B. Poats 4 0-0 9. Totals — 28 7-13 68.
3-point field goals: Klinger 3, Lewis 2 (WT); Austin 1, Himes 1, Poats 1 (LS). Team fouls: Washington Twp. 13, Lake Station 15. Fouled out: Lewis (WT).
Marquette Catholic 45, North Judson 43
NORTH JUDSON (15-8-6-14)
Totals — 16 4-7 43.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (14-14-10-7)
Sophia Nolan 6 3-5 18, Claire Salyer 1 0-0 3, Emmery Joseph 1 0-2 3, Morgan Crook 1 1-2 3, Emma Nolan 5 2-4 12, Dia Rallings 0 0-0 0, Ally McConnell 3 0-0 6. Totals — 17 6-13 45.
3-point field goals: Nolan 3, Salyer 1, Joseph 1 (MC). Team fouls: North Judson 14, Marquette Catholic 12. Fouled out: None.
North Newton 57, Gavit 52
NORTH NEWTON (20-15-10-12)
GAVIT (7-11-19-15)
Diana Carter 0, Dominique Johnson 16, Ronnie Porter 5, Zakaiyah Lockridge 6, LaDonna Ivery 0, Darlisha Reed 19, Maria Carter 6, Brianna LaSalle 0, Chasity McClinton 0.
Team fouls: North Newton 16, Gavit 20. Fouled out: Porter (G).
Gymnastics
Merrillville 104.3, Hobart 92.6, Lowell 80.55
VAULT — 1. Briana Thomas (M) 8.8 2. Cheyenne Roberts (M) 8.6 3. Neely Harpp (H) 8.55.
BARS — 1. Thomas (M) 9.1 2. Roberts (M) 8.05, 3. Kailey Terpstra (M) 7.95
BEAM — 1. Roberts (M) 9.15, 2. Thomas (M) 8.75, 3. Jadyn Lawson (M) 8.4.
FLOOR — 1. Terpstra (M) 9.05 2. Kylah Nicholson (M) 9.05, 3. Roberts (M) 9.0.
ALL-AROUND — 1. Thomas (M) 35.4, 2. Roberts (M) 34.8, 3. Faith Scott (H) 31.4.
Portage 108.575, Lake Central 107.375
(Portage top 3 finishes)
VAULT — 1. Bobbie Russell (P).
BARS — 3. Bobbie Russell (P).
BEAM — 2. Michaella Drake (P) 9.5.
FLOOR — 3. Sydney Ruiz (P).
ALL-AROUND — 3. Michaella Drake (P).
Valparaiso 110.025, Michigan City 83.125
VAULT — 1. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.375, 2. Sabrina Falk (V) 9.10, 3. Lexy Malamatos (V) 8.85.
BARS — 1. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.60, 2. Lexy Malamatos (V) 9.025, 3. Jade Verschure (V) 8.90.
BEAM — 1T. Jade Verschure (V) 9.10, 1T. Megan Wagenblast (V) 9.10, 3. Sami Bluhm (V) 8.875.
FLOOR — 1. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.55, 2. Lexy Malamatos (V) 9.50, 3. Megan Wagenblast (V) 9.05.
ALL-AROUND — 1. Whitney McKeon (V) 36.85, 2. Lexy Malamatos (V) 35.575, 3. Jade Verschure (V) 35.35.
Team II score: Valparaiso 87.475, Michigan City 14.100.
Girls Swimming
Lowell 169, Morton 38, South Newton 38
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Lowell (Rayanne Janota, Heather Karm, Morgan Blank, Brooke Otis) 2:05.66, Lowell 2:16.87. 200 FREE — Anabel Stein (L) 2:08.37, Korrin Skinner (L) 2:24.66. 200 IM — Heather Karm (L) 2:30.47, Morgan Blank (L) 2:31.14. 50 FREE — Kara Egnatz (L) 30.59, Taryn Eastling (L) 33.06. DIVING — Isabella Spagnola (L) 142.80. 100 FLY — Leah Sodo (L) 1:45.12, Citlaly Gallardo (L) 2:01.31. 100 FREE — Heather Karm (L) 1:00.78, Bella Tieri (L) 1:04.94. 500 FREE — Beth Vaught (L) 5:34.42, Kayla Florian (SN) 8:26.01. 200 FREE RELAY — Lowell (Anabel Stein, Heather Karm, Morgan Blank, Beth Vaught) 1:47.43, Lowell 2:15.09. 100 BACK — Rayanne Janota (L) 1:09.32, Brooke Otis (L) 1:11.60. 100 BREAST — Maitlynd Plants (L) 1:21.26, Allison Hathaway (M) 1:28.77. 400 FREE RELAY — Lowell (Brooke Otis, Anabel Stein, Morgan Blank, Beth Vaught) 3:57.46, Lowell 4:23.70.