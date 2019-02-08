Men's Basketball
Purdue Northwest 78, Grand Valley 74
PURDUE NORTHWEST
Richard Robertson 1-2 1-2 3, Durante Lee 4-8 1-4 9, Anthony Barnard 0-2 0-0 0, Timothy Gilmore 4-8 0-0 12, Lukas Vilkovsky 2-8 0-0 6, Gregory Boyle 1-2 0-0 3, Chandler Spring 6-13 0-0 15, Dean Tate 4-7 2-2 14, Franklin Nunn 5-9 0-0 13, Brennan Schofield 1-3 0-2 3. Totals — 28-62 4-11 78.
GRAND VALLEY
Totals — 27-56 11-14 74.
Halftime score: Purdue Northwest 46, Grand Valley 33. 3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 18-36 (Robertson 0-1, Barnard 0-1, Gilmore 4-8, Vilkovsky 2-5, Boyle 1-2, Spring 3-7, Tate 4-6, Nunn 3-4, Schofield 1-2); Grand Valley 9-30. Leaders — Rebounds: Purdue Northwest 31 (Nunn 6 ); Grand Valley 39. Assists: Purdue Northwest 17 (Tate 9); Grand Valley 20. Steals: Purdue Northwest 8 (Tate 3); Grand Valley 7. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 13, Grand Valley 13. Fouled out: None.