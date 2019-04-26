Baseball
Calumet 11, Hammond Academy 1
|Hammond Academy;100 00 — 1 3 5
|Calumet;210 08 — 11 4 0
Pitching summary — HAST — D. McCabe (4 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 9 BB, 1 SO), J. Martinez (1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), B. Bell (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). Calumet — M. Wolf (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO). WP — Wolf. LP — McCabe. Leading hitters — HAST — E. Garcia (2-3), A. Boleware (RBI), Z. Anderson (run). Calumet — M. Wolf (2 R, RBIs), J. Landkrohn (3 R, 3 BB), G. Velaquez (R, 3 RBIs).
——————————————————————————
Boys Golf
Bishop Noll 199, Griffith 204, Whiting 234
AT LOST MARSH (par 36)
BISHOP NOLL — Ameer Lawrence 43, Nick Wichlinski 44, Kelly Williams 55, Jake Wichlinski 57.
GRIFFITH — Ryan Jelenski 40, Mikey Worosz 51, Richie Leber 54, Brad Rose 59.
WHITING — Kevin Kompier 40, Mark Sullivan 62, Thomas Virden 66, Rubens Golfis 66.
—————————————————-
Softball
Crown Point 7, Penn 3
|Crown Point;000 250 0 — 7 9 2
|Penn;003 000 0 — 3 8 2
2B — Anna Holloway, Mallory McMahon (CP). HR — Maggie Ballentine. Pitching — Crown Point — Brinkley Kita (4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 SO), Madi Elish (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — Kita (2-0). Records — Crown Point 14-3.
Highland 8, Lowell 7 (9 inn.)
|Lowell;400 001 002 — 7 9 2
|Highland;103 010 003 — 8 13 4
2B — Scott, Fuentes, Walter, Stanley (L); Burbridge (H). HR — Gessler, Elbaor (H). Pitching summary — Lowell — J. Williams (2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), C. Walter (3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), H. Stanley (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). Highland — E. Hamilton (1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), E. Elbaor (8 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO). Leading hitters — Lowell — B. Fuentes (2-5, 2B, 2 R), R. Marsh (2-5, R), J. Scott (2 R, RBI). Highland — A. Leffel (3-4, 3 R, BB), J. Gessler (3-5, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs), K. Elbaor (2-5, HR, 2 RBIs). Burbridge (2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs).
Hobart 12, Griffith 9
|Hobart;170 130 0 — 12 16 9
|Griffith;110 104 2 — 9 7 4
2B — L. Bernhardt, H. Camarena (H); J. Terzarial, R. Banks, A. Shepard, S. Brunson (G). Pitching summary — Hobart — S. Smith (7 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO). Griffith — A. Shepard (1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), R. Banks (7 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO). WP — Smith. LP — Shepard. Leading hitters — Hobart — Camarena (3-5, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs), Smith (3-5, 2 R), L. Schallenkamp (3-5, R, 3 RBIs), O. Garcia (3-5, R, RBI). Griffith — B. Strezo (2-4, 2R), Shepard (2B, 3 R, 3 BB).
Morgan Twp. 6, Whiting 0
|Morgan Twp.;101 310 0 — 6 10 x
|Whiting;000 000 0 — 0 4 x
2B — Lanie Ruf, Emmy Wells, Karlie Lemmons (MT); Carmen DeLaTorre (W). Pitching — Morgan Twp. — Mallory Handley (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 6 SO). Whiting — Abby Toth (6 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO). Leading hitters — Morgan Twp. — Erin Hudkins (2-4, 2 R, RBI), Ashley Bolen (2-3, R, RBI), Emmy Wells (2-3, R, RBI).
Beecher 7, Hanover Central 1
Leading hitters — Hanover Central — Elise Kratkoczki (2B), Tyler Chambers (2B).
SCORE ONLY
Munster 11, Illiana Christian 3
———————
Girls Tennis
Crown Point 4, Valparaiso 1
SINGLES — Rose Pastoret (V) d. Caroline Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Emily Rhee (CP) d. AK Flude 6-0, 6-1; Katherine Ho (CP) d. Abby McBride 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Becca Ising-Gina Chiarella (CP) d. Aleah Ferngreen-Kelsey Healy 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Payton Smith-Jessica Bao (CP) d. Corinne Timmons-Kelsey Minks 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
RECORDS— Valparaiso 3-4 (DAC 1-2)
JUNIOR VARSITY — Valparaiso 6, Crown Point 2.
River Forest 5, Bishop Noll 0
AT BISHOP NOLL
SINGLES — Monse Alaniz (RF) d. Felicity Miranda 7-5, 6-4; Makayla Brooks (RF) d. Yasmine Munoz 6-3, 6-2; Bri Smith (RF) d. Jasmin Romo 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
DOUBLES — Liz Cuautle-Nana Magana (RF) d. Tatiana Jimenez-Michelle Garza 6-2, 6-1; Paola Macias-Kyla Dutz (RF) d. Carmelina Komyatte-Addison Cipowski 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
RECORDS — Bishop Noll 1-6.
Whiting 3, Calumet 2
AT CALUMET
SINGLES — Alena Baez (W) d. Samantha Stull 6-3, 6-2; Nicole Jovceski (W) d. Antionette Ulrich 6-3, 6-2; Trenadee Johnson (C) d. Leslie Lara 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Caitlin McEnery-McKenna Hetzel (W) d. Macaiah Walton-Margarita Weather 3-6, 6-2, 7-5; Crysta Hernandez-Arelis Acosta (C) d. Kate Hernandez-Haylee Thomas 6-3, 6-1.
RECORDS — Calumet 6-2.