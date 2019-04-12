Baseball
Gavit 11, River Forest 1
|Gavit;412 04 — 11 9 1
|River Forest;100 00 — 1 6 4
2B — C. Peters (RF); Marquez (G). Pitching summary — River Forest — P.Schultz (5 IP, 11 R, 9 ER, 9 H, 2 SO, 5 BB). Gavit — Hunter (5 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 H, 5 SO, 2 BB). WP — Hunter. LP — Schultz. Leading hitters — Gavit — Marquez (2-4 2 R), Soto (2-3 R 1 BB), Peppers (2-3 R). River Forest — M. Wendrickx (2-3, R, SB), A. Vergis (RBI) C. Peters (2B, BB, 3 SB).
RF (1-5) (0-4) Gavit (3-5)
Softball
Boone Grove 4, Griffith 0
Pitching — Griffith (R. Banks (7 IP, 7 H, 4 R). Boone Grove — Kellie Marcheschi (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 16 SO). Leading hitters — Griffith — Shepard (hit), Brunson (hit). Boone Grove — Kellie Marcheschi (2-3, HR, 2 RBIs), Elise Richards (2-3, 2B, RBI), Rachel Pate (2B, R), Caitlin Dziewicki (2B, RBI).
Marquette Catholic 7, Lake Station 1
|Lake Station;100 000 0 — 1 4 x
|Marquette Catholic;120 130 x — 7 11 x
2B — Ally McConnell (MC). Pitching — Marian Catholic — Summer Johnson (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO). WP — Johnson. Leading hitters — Marquette Catholic — McConnell (3-4, 2B, R, 4 RBIs), Isabela Pacheco (2-4, 2 R), Sara Molina (2-3, R), Johnson (2-4, RBI). Records — Marquette Catholic 1-2.
Girls Tennis
Clark 3, Bishop Noll 2
AT CLARK
SINGLES — Marina Morales (C) d. Yasmine Munoz 6-3, 6-4; Jasmin Romo (BN) d. Fatima Tapia 7-6, 6-4; Addison Cipowski (BN) d. Nikko Franklin 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Evalys Ruiz-Amy Flores (C) d. Tatiana Jimenez-Carmelina Komyatte 6-0, 7-5; Alexandra Diaz-Sophia Rojas (C) d. Jacqueline Garcia-Melissa Carlos 6-0, 6-2.
RECORDS — Bishop Noll 1-2.
Calumet 5, Lake Station 0
AT LAKE STATION
SINGLES — Samantha Stull (C) d. Taylor Austin 6-1, 6-2; Antionette Ulrich (C) d. Bella Wilson 6-0, 6-0; Nia Pullins (C) d. Athzity Ponce 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Macaiah Walton-Margarita Weathersby (C) d. Alissa Jacobs-Allie Albrizio 6-0, 6-1; Crysta Hernandez-Arelis Acosta (C) d. Serenity Angle-Kenna Kronthal 6-1, 6-1.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Calumet 3, Lake Station 1.
Crown Point 4, Marquette Catholic 1
AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
SINGLES — Emily Silvas (MC) d. Caroline Johnson 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; Emily Rhee (CP) d. Caitie Gately 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Ho (CP) d. Paige Pizarek 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Becca Ising-Gina Chiarella (CP) d. Kassandra Loza-Nathaly Reynaga 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Jessica Baa-Payton Smith (CP) d. Sydni Thomas-Sophie Thompson 6-0, 6-0.
RECORDS — Marquette Catholic 0-1.
E.C. Central 5, Gavit 0
AT GAVIT
SINGLES — Areli Enriquez (ECC) d. Serena Oswalt 6-0, 6-1; Francesca Benitez (ECC) won by forfeit; Sophia Abeyta (ECC) d. Alyssa Vela 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES — Nayeli Arrendondo-Cecilia Garcia (ECC) d. Camille Spitler-Perla Gamez 6-2, 6-0; Abigail Rozo-Cresceneiz Alvarez (ECC) d. Skylir Johnson-Enny Durojaiye 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Track
Washington Twp. 95, Lake Station 36
AT WASHINGTON TWP.
LJ — Washington Twp 17-8 1/2. 4x800 — Washington Twp. 9:30. 100 H — Washington Twp., 20.10. 100 — Lake Station 12.64. 1600 — Washington Twp. 5:23. 4x100 — Lake Station 48.56. HJ — Washington Twp. 5-8. PV — Washington Twp. 9-6. 400 — Washington Twp 54.27. 300 HUR — Kyle Bailey (LS) 48.12. DIS — Zach Brys (WT) 119-2. 800 — Drake Joiner (WT) 2:21.4. SP — Zach Brys (WT) 43-11 1/2. 200 — Washington Twp. 25.49. 3200 — Washington Twp. 11:59. 4x400 — Washington Twp 5:57.52.
Girls Track
Washington Twp. 84, Lake Station 43
AT WASHINGTON TWP.
HJ — Claire Horvath (WT) 4-0. SP — Kaylee Himes (LS) 30-4. LJ — Olivia Martinez (WT) 14-8. 4x800 — Washington Twp. 12.41. 100 HUR — Callie Feldsein (WT) 19.18. 100 — Ashley Kennedy (WT) 14.28. 1600 — Rayann Nowacki (LS) 7.03. PV — Kennedy (WT) 8-0. 4x100 — Washington Twp. 54.33. 400 — Martinez (WT) 1:05.45. DIS — Himes (LS) 78-11. 300 HUR — Carly Williams (LS) 1:00.12. 800 — Martinez (WT) 3:01.24. 200 — Morgan Bullington (WT) 31.20. 3200 — Hayley Mireles (LS) 15:56. 4x400 — Washington Twp. 5:15.31.