High School
Girls Basketball
Andrean 33, Calumet 25
ANDREAN (8-14-8-3)
Blair 0 0-0 0, Horn 0 0-0 0, Lenski 0 0-0 0, Miller 5 2-3 13, Swain 0 0-0 0, Hogan 0 1-3 1, Kmetz 1 0-2 2, Schultz 1 1-2 4, Mantel 0 0-0 0, Figlio 4 5-7 13. Totals — 11 9-17 33.
CALUMET (7-2-8-0)
Jai Reed 4 2-2 11, Kayla Champion 2 0-0 6, Samii Stull 0 0-0 0, Kennedie Armstrong 1 3-4 6, Micaiah Walton 0 0-0 0, Alexis Wood 0 0-0 0, Jasmin Barker 1 0-0 2, Jamiyah Donald 0 0-0 0, Haley Conners 0 0-0 0. Totals — 8 5-6 25.
3-point field goals: Miller 1, Schultz 1 (A); Reed 1, Champion 2, Armstrong 1 (C). Leaders -- Rebounds: Figlio 11 (A); Armstrong 10 (C). Assists: Miller 2 (A); Reed 2, Champion 2 (C). Steals: Miller 5 (A); Champion 2 (C). Team fouls: Andrean 9, Calumet 12. Fouled out: None. Record: Calumet 9-8.
Boone Grove 34, Wheeler 33
BOONE GROVE (16-2-5-11)
K. Pfister 0, M. Pfister 16, Downham 14, Ehrlich 2, Hylek 2, Eckland 0, Palmer 0.
WHEELER (12-9-10-2)
Eden 10, Wagoner 2, Giorgi 5, Haldeman 0, Vale 5, Williams 4, S. Subart 1, Vettickal 4, T. Subart 2, Lira 0.
Covenant Christian 31, Heritage Christian 16
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (6-9-8-8)
Grace DeBoer 1 0-0 2, Desiree Holmes 2 0-0 4, Carly James 0 2-2 2, Lindsay Zeldenrust 2 0-0 4, Ashley Flores 1 2-3 4, Sydnie Bakker 1 0-0 2, Morgan Schaafsma 0 0-0 0, Dominique Bennet 1 0-0 3, Leanna Buiter 3 0-2 7, Hope Zylstra 1 0-0 2. Totals -- 12 4-7 31.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (6-5-0-5)
3-point field goals: Bennet 1, Buiter 1 (CC). Leaders -- Rebounds: Zylstra 8 (CC); Assists: Flores 2, Bakker 2, Zylstra 2 (CC). Steals: Buiter 4 (CC). Record; Covenant Christian 6-12. JV score: Covenant Christian 27, Heritage Christian 24.
Crown Point 60, Munster 37
CROWN POINT (17-17-17-9)
Jessica Carrothers 7 1-1 17, Abby Stoddard 5 0-0 12, Ellie VanDeel 4 3-3 11, Paige Sanborn 3 1-1 8, Lilly Stoddard 2 0-1 4, Alyna Santiago 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Phillips 1 0-0 2, Grace Tyndall 0 1-2 1, Allie Govert 0 1-2 1, Yasmine Porter 0 0-0 0, Jillian Green 0 0-0 0, Alexis Smith 0 0-0 0, Gabbie Vania 0 0-0 0. Totals — 24 7-10 60.
MUNSTER (7-6-10-14)
Emily Zabrecky 4 1-2 10, Aleena Mongerie 2 2-4 6, Maddy Lakomek 2 0-0 5, Ella McComis 1 3-6 5, Janica vanGhunt 1 2-2 5, Kayla Ziel 1 0-1 3, Delaney McGinty 1 0-0 3, Jordan Duff 0 0-0 0, Emily Eisha 0 0-0 0. Totals — 12 8-15 37.
3-point field goals: Crown Point (Carrothers 2, A. Stoddard 2, Sanborn 1); Munster (Lakomek 1, McGinty 1, VanGhunt 1, Zabrecky 1, Ziel 1). Total fouls: Crown Point 15, Munster 13. Records: Crown Point 19-0, Munster 12-7.
E.C. Central 53, Bishop Noll 41
BISHOP NOLL (4-9-12-16)
Courtney Blakely 19, Rose Fuentes 10.
North Newton 57, Gavit 52
NORTH NEWTON (20-15-10-12)
Jamie Will 6 5-6 17, Mackendzie Dresbaugh 6 2-2 18, Harmoney Burke 1 0-0 2, Harley Schleman 2 0-0 4, Cayci Ehlinger 0 1-1 1, Grace Hollopeter 1 1-2 3, Danielle Hinch 4 1-2 9. Totals — 20 10-13 57.
GAVIT (7-12-18-15)
Dominique Johnson 4 1-4 12, Ronnie Porter 2 0-0 4, Darlisha Reed 7 5-7 21, Maria Carter 2 0-1 6, Brianna LaSalle 0 0-1 0, Ana Gilliam 2 0-0 6. Totals — 17 6-13 52.
3-point field goals: North Newton (Dresbaugh 4); Gavit (Johnson 3, Gilliam 2, Reed 2, Carter 2). Leaders – Rebounds: Reed 12 (G); Will 9 (N). Assists: Dresbaugh 2 (N); Porter 2 (G). Steals: Dresbuagh 6 (N); Porter 5 (G). Technical fouls: None. Team fouls: North Newton 15, Gavit 20. Fouled out: Porter (G). Records: North Newton 10-6; Gavit 9-7.
South Newton 44, Illiana Christian 43
Gymnastics
Portage 108.575, Lake Central 107.375
(Lake Central top three finishers)
VAULT — 2. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 9.125, 3. Maddie Bugg (LC) 8.85.
BARS — Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 9.525, 2. Maddie Bugg (LC) 9.40.
BEAM — 2. Maddie Bugg (LC) 9.275.
FLOOR — 1. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 9.40, 2. Maddie Bugg (LC) 9.375.
ALL-AROUND — 1. Maddie Bugg (LC) 36.90, 3. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 36.65.