Boys Basketball
21st Century 85, Covenant Christian 61
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (16-20-7-18)
Ben Lins 8 6-8 25, Danny Bultema 0 0-0 0, Jonah Ingram 0 0-0 0, Carson Bakker 1 0-0 3, Cade Walstra 7 1-4 15, Gavin Herrema 6 0-0 14, Isaac Alblas 2 0-0 4. Totals -- 24 7-12 61.
21st CENTURY (24-16-30-15)
3-point field goals: Lins 3, Bakker 1, Herrema 2 (CC). Leaders -- Rebounds: Walstra 8 (CC). Assists: Herrema 6 (CC). Steals: Bultema 2 (CC). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 10. Fouled out: None. JV score: 21st Century 69, Covenant Christian 27.