Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

21st Century 85, Covenant Christian 61

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (16-20-7-18)

Ben Lins 8 6-8 25, Danny Bultema 0 0-0 0, Jonah Ingram 0 0-0 0, Carson Bakker 1 0-0 3, Cade Walstra 7 1-4 15, Gavin Herrema 6 0-0 14, Isaac Alblas 2 0-0 4. Totals -- 24 7-12 61.

21st CENTURY (24-16-30-15)

3-point field goals: Lins 3, Bakker 1, Herrema 2 (CC). Leaders -- Rebounds: Walstra 8 (CC). Assists: Herrema 6 (CC). Steals: Bultema 2 (CC). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 10. Fouled out: None. JV score: 21st Century 69, Covenant Christian 27.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.