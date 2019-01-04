Thursday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Kouts 121 Oregon-Davis 35
KOUTS (37-24-25-35)
Parker Kneifel 4 0-2 8, Hunter Kneifel 6 4-6 16, Cole Wireman 20 0-0 40, Cale Wireman 3 2-4 9, Brent Wireman 4 2-2 12, Zac Nomanson 7 1-2 16, Anthony Norman 3 4-6 10, Connor McCormick 3 1-2 7, Owen Winters 1 1-2 3, Stephen Dunne 0 0-2 0. Totals — 51 15-28 121.
Oregon Davis (9-11-5-10)
Totals — 16 2-6 35.
3-point field goals: B. Wireman 2, Cale Wireman, Nomanson (K). Leaders — Rebounds: H. Kneifel 12 (K). Assists: B. Wireman 9 (K). Steals: B. Wireman 7 (K). Team fouls: Kouts 5; Oregon-Davis 17. Fouled out: Pitts (OD). Records: Kouts 8-0; Oregon Davis 0-9: JV score: Kouts 56, Oregon-Davis 32
Mac Jelks Invitational
Harvest Preps 56
HARVEST PREPS (14-16-9-17)
Totals — 22 6-9 56.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (9-11-18-19)
J. Tarnow 3 0-0 6, J. Russell 0 0-0 0, C. Kenney 8 5-6 22, J. Andershock 5 3-3 14, D. Staab 1 0-1 2, K. Grott 4 1-1 11, R. Bartholomew 1 0-0 2, V. Johnson 0 0-0 0. Total — 22 9-11 57.
3-point field goals: Kenney 1, Andershock 1, Grott 2 (MC). Team fouls: Harvest Prep 12; Marquette Catholic 11. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Morgan Twp. 77, Covenant Christian 37
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (10-8-8-11)
G. Deboer 2 0-0 4, L. Zeldenrust 4 1-3 9, A. Flores 2 0-0 4, L. Buiter 4 2-2 12, S. Bakker 2 0-0 4, D. Holmes 1 0-0 2, C. James 1 0-0 2, H. Kopka 0 0-0 0, R. Thomas 0 0-0 0, M. Schaafsma 0 0-0 0, D. Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals — 16 3-5 37.
MORGAN TWP. (13-22-27-15)
G. Abbett 2 0-0 5, M. Chayhitz 1 0-0 3, A. Graf 0 0-0 0, E. O'Brien 6 0-0 15, E. Wells 4 0-0 11, G. Good 3 0-2 7, S. Whitaker 0 0-0 0, E. DePorter 2 0-0 4, S. Good 1 0-0 2, K. Stanko 3 3-3 9, K. Lemmons 1 0-0 2, S. Bec 7 5-10 19. Totals — 30 8-15 77.
3-point field goals: Buiter 2 (CC); Abbett 1, Chayhitz 1, O'Brien 3, Wells 3, G. Good 1 (MT). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 9, Morgan Twp. 9. Fouled out: None.
Boys Swimming
Highland 91, Griffith 53
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Griffith (Connor Begeske, Richard Damron Thomas Taylor, Aaron Gonzalez) 1:58.47. 200 FREE — Thomas Taylor (G) 2:10.11. 200 IM — Ben Ayon (H) 2:38.38. 50 FREE — Ethan Churilla (H) 21.87 (pool record). 100 FLY — Richard Damron (G) 59.08. 100 FREE — Ethan Churilla (H) 48.37 (pool record). 500 FREE — Richard Damron (G) 5:24.65. 200 FREE RELAY — Griffith (Connor Begeske, Aaron Gonzalez, Thomas Taylor, Richard Damron) 1:41.75. 100 BACK — Ben Ayon (H) 1:15.06. 100 BREAST — Connor Begeske (G) 1:13.76. 400 FREE RELAY — Highland (Ethan Churilla, Jacob Simmons, Matthew Roach, Eddie Jaina) 4:43.10.
Girls Swimming
Highland 91, Griffith 54
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Highland (Emily Marvel, Mya Bailey, Raquel Davila, Rachel Stange) 2:05.73. 200 FREE — Raquel Davila (H) 2:15.05. 200 IM — Emily Marvel (H) 2:25.75. 50 FREE — Rachel Stange (H) 26.70. 100 FLY — Mya Bailey (H) 1:10.96. 100 FREE — Rachel Stange (H) 58.49. 500 FREE — Raquel Davila (H) 6:09.44. 200 FREE RELAY — Griffith (Haylie Keene, Kylee Taylor, Abby Begeske, Emma Keene) 1:56.27. 100 BACK — Emily Marvel (H) 1:12.80. 100 BREAST — Emma Keene (G) 1:18.36. 400 FREE RELAY -- Highland (Raquel Davila, Chloe Churilla, Lexi Rose, Rachel Stange) 4:42.16.