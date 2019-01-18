Boys Basketball
Calumet 72, Wheeler 50
CALUMET (10-21-22-19)
Deel 0 0-0 0, Davis 12 2-3 30, Hernandez 3 1-2 8, Jerell Johnson 2 2-2 8, Iverson 0 0-0 0, Thorton 2 0-0 5, Payne 2 4-4 10, McQueen 0 3-6 3, Barry 1 0-0 2, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Joshua Johnson 2 2-2 6, Jones 0 0-0 0.
WHEELER (21-7-10-12)
Kyle Horan 4 2-4 13, Dylan Radinsky 3 0-2 9, Peyton Kostbade 4 0-0 8, Cam Morton 5 1-2 12, Dane Simatovich 3 1-4 8, Leon Sandora 0 0-0 0, Cole Kostbade 0 0-0 0, Griffin Belt 0 0-2 0, Garrett Spoor 0 0-0 0.
3-point field goals: Davis 4, Hernandez 1, Jerell Johnson 2, Thorton 1 (C); Horan 3, Radinsky 3, Morton 1, Simatovich 1 (W). Team fouls: Calumet 18, Wheeler 14. Fouled out: Simatovich (W).
Porter County Conference
Kouts 56, Boone Grove 54 (OT)
KOUTS (14-14-14-12-2)
Zac Nomanson 1 2-2 4, Anthony Norman 4 1-1 9, Cole Wireman 4 5-5 13, Cale Wireman 1 3-4 5, Brent Wireman 7 6-8 21, Connor McCormick 1 2-2 4, Hunter Kneifel 0 0-0 0. Totals — 18 19-22 56.
BOONE GROVE (13-13-12-16-0)
Cooper Jones 1 5-8 7, Quinn Walker 4 0-1 8, Kevin Josifoski 7 2-4 16, Hunter Ashlock 0 0-0 0, Jake Mayersky 2 4-8 8, Chandler Murray 1 1-2 3, Johnny Parker 4 1-1 12, Kyle Casbon 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-24 54.
3-point field goals: Kouts (B. Wireman 1); Boone Grove (Parker 3). Leaders — Rebounds: Nomanson 7 (K); Josifoski 7 (BG). Assists: B. Wireman 3 (K); Mayersky 4 (BG). Steals: B. Wireman 5 (K); Jones 2, Walker 2 (BG). Team fouls: Kouts 18; Boone Grove 18. Fouled out: Norman (K). Records: Kouts 10-1; Boone Grove 1-11.
Girls Basketball
Hanover Central 52, Clark 13
HANOVER CENTRAL (18-5-14-15)
Amanda Schreiber 21, Madison Fanta 4, Kaylee Huyser 7.
CLARK (4-4-3-2)
Gymnastics
Portage 108.425, Michigan City 85, LaPorte 59
(Portage finishes)
VAULT – 1. Bobbi Russell (P), 2. Michaella Drake (P).
BARS – 1. Michaella Drake (P), 2. Bobbi Russell (P), 3. Sydney Ruiz (P).
BEAM – 1. Michaella Drake (P), 2. Bobbi Russell (P), 3. Sydney Ruiz (P).
FLOOR – 1. Sydney Ruiz (P), 2. Bobbi Russell (P), 3. Michaella Drake (P).