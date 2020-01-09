COLLEGE
Thursday's Results
Men’s Basketball
Northern Michigan 81, Purdue Northwest 67
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (81)
Totals – 32-57 9-14 81.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (67)
Anthony Barnard 22, Timothy Gilmore 10, Jyrus Freels 7, Jordan Doss 5, Xavier Hallinan 4, Gabe Toombs 5, Gregory Boyle 5, Xavier Allison 4, Chandler Spring 3, Durante Lee 2. Totals – 24-62 15-21 67.
Halftime score: Northern Michigan, 40-28. 3-point field goals: NM 8-15; PNW 4-19 (Gilmore 2, Toombs, Spring). Rebounds: NM 30; PNW 37 (Barnard 7). Assists: NM 11; PNW 11 (Gilmore 3, Toombs 3, Allison 3). Steals: NM 5; PNW 3 (Gilmore 2). Team fouls: Northern Michigan 19, Purdue Northwest 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Northern Michigan 7-7 (4-2 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 6-9 (1-5).
Women’s Basketball
Northern Michigan 56, Purdue Northwest 34
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (21-14-11-10)
Totals – 23-52 7-9 56.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (5-8-13-8)
Savaya Brockington 6, Anjel Galbraith 6, Danielle Nennig 5, Kennedy Jackson 5, Brittany Barnard 4, Molly Devalkenaere 6, Bayley Goodman 2, Shae Rhonehouse 0, Tayler Vauters 0, Kelli Damman 0, Elexah Roepke 0. Totals – 10-52 12-16 34.
3-point field goals: Northern Michigan 3; Purdue Northwest 2-21 (Galbraith, Nennig). Rebounds: NM 49; PNW 20 (Brockington 5). Assists: NM 7; PNW 6 (Brockington 2, Galbraith 2). Steals: NM 2; PNW 9 (Jackson 3). Team fouls: Northern Michigan 17, Purdue Northwest 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Northern Michigan 7-7 (4-2 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 4-10 (3-3).
Wednesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Holy Cross 67, IU Northwest 56
HOLY CROSS (67)
Totals – 25-56 11-16 67.
IU NORTHWEST (56)
Tromon Weston 0, Marshaud Watkins 8, Rashad Richardson 11, Chris Robinson 7, Martellian Gibson 14, Louis Williams 3, Jamisen Smith 10, Jason Peace 3. Totals – 22-61 8-13 56.
Halftime score: Holy Cross, 27-23. 3-point field goals: Holy Cross 6-20; IU Northwest 4-24 (Watkins, Gibson, Smith, Peace). Rebounds: Holy Cross 46; IUN 32 (Richardson 10). Assists: Holy Cross 11; IUN 6 (Williams 3). Steals: Holy Cross 7; IUN 5 (Robinson 2). Team fouls: Holy Cross 13, IU Northwest 14. Fouled out: None.