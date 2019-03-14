Baseball
Webber International 8-10, Purdue Northwest 1-6
Game 1
|Purdue Northwest;100 000 0 — 1 8 2
|Webber International;131 201 x — 8 13 1
Pitching summary — Webber International — Austin Seeman (7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Purdue Northwest — Brendan Kelly (5 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Joe Davi (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP — Seeman (1-0). LP — Kelly. Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Ray Hilbrich (2-2), Hunter Thorn (RBI), Austin Kordik (run).
Game 2
|Purdue Northwest;000 122 1 — 6 9 3
|Webber International;060 013 x — 10 10 1
2B — Austin Kordik, Nick Albanese, Anthony Agne (PNW). Pitching summary — Webber International — Jose Santiago (5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Keon Cusic (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER 2 BB, 1 SO). Purdue Northwest — Garrett Wiggs (2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Alex Batistatos (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Joe Davi (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Michael Woods (1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Santiago (1-0). LP — Wiggs. SV: Cusic (1). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Kordik (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run), Agne (2-3, 2B, RBI, run), Albanese (2B, RBI). Records: Webber International 19-10; Purdue Northwest 2-10.
Women's basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament
Opening Round
Valparaiso 79, Indiana State 77
VALPARAISO (12-18-28-21)
Meredith Hamlet 8-11 6-6 25, Shay Frederick 3-9 2-2 10, Addison Stoller 6-14 1-3 13, Ella Ellenson 5-9 2-3 13, Grace Hales 4-7 2-2 11, Maya Meredith 0-0 0-0 0, Ilysse Pitts 1-3 0-0 3, Allison Schofield 2-3 0-0 4. Totals -- 29-56 13-16 79.
INDIANA STATE (22-13-22-20)
Totals -- 25-56 20-25 77.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 8-20 (Hamlet 3-5, Frederick 2-6, Ellenson 1-2, Hales 1-2, Pitts 1-1, Stoller 0-3, Schofield 0-1). Rebounds: Valparaiso 27 (Stoller 6). Steals: Valparaiso 11 (Ellenson 3, Pitts 3). Assists: Valparaiso 12 (Hamlet 5). Team fouls: Valparaiso 20; Indiana State 16. Fouled out: Ellenson.
Softball
Purdue Northwest 6, Nyack 3
|Purdue Northwest;221 001 0 — 6 11 0
|Nyack;012 000 0 — 3 7 2
2B — Amanda Noblett (PNW). HR — Heather O'Kelly, Zoee Anderson (PNW). Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — Samantha Burgard (7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO). Nyack — W. White (3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), A. Giumpolo (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP — Burgard (1-0). LP — White (0-1). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Anderson (2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), O'Kelly (HR, RBI, 2 runs), Taylor Mendenhall (3-4, run), Noblett (2-4, 2B, RBI, run). Records: Purdue Northwest 7-4.
Minn. Duluth 6, Purdue Northwest 1
|Duluth;001 203 0 — 6 5 0
|Purdue Northwest;000 100 0 — 1 5 1
2B — Shailen Johnson (PNW). Pitching summary — Minn. Duluth — B. Swint (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Purdue Northwest — Mia Stevens (3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), Ashley Bravo (3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO). WP — Swint (2-5). LP — Stevens (2-5). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Johnson (2B, RBI), Heather O'Kelly (2-3), Tessa Steffens (run). Records — Purdue Northwest 7-5.