COLLEGE
Thursday’s Results
Men’s Basketball
Ashland 76, Purdue Northwest 74
ASHLAND (76)
Totals – 28-48 13-18 76.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (74)
Anthony Barnard 8, Timothy Gilmore 8, Jordan Doss 8, Jyrus Freels 5, Xavier Hallinan 0, Chandler Spring 28, Durante Lee 9, Gabe Toombs 8, Xavier Allison 0, Gregory Boyle 0. Totals – 26-61 7-12 74.
Halftime score: Ashland, 39-35. 3-point field goals: Ashland 7-18; Purdue Northwest 15-36 (Spring 8, Gilmore 2, Doss 2, Lee, Toombs). Rebounds: Ashland 30; PNW 32 (Barnard 11). Assists: Ashland 16; PNW 22 (Allison 13). Steals: Ashland 13; PNW 7 (Allison 3). Team fouls: Ashland 15, Purdue Northwest 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Ashland 8-8 (1-7 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 6-11 (1-7).
Women’s Basketball
Ashland 82, Purdue Northwest 45
ASHLAND (17-17-28-20)
Totals – 30-52 11-11 82.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (4-14-10-17)
Brittany Barnard 2, Anjel Galbraith 8, Savaya Brockington 10, Danielle Nennig 8, Kennedy Jackson 2, Bayley Goodman 0, Tayler Vauters 1, Kelli Damman 0, Shae Rhonehouse 4, Molly Devalkenaere 10. Totals – 17-52 10-19 45.
3-point field goals: Ashland 11-14; Purdue Northwest 1-10 (Galbraith). Rebounds: Ashland 31; PNW 27 (Brockington 7). Assists: Ashland 20; PNW 9 (Brockington 3). Steals: Ashland 10; PNW 9 (Brockington 3). Team fouls: Ashland 19, Purdue Northwest 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Ashland 16-0 (8-0 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 4-12 (3-5).
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest 94, Trinity International 64
TRINITY INTERNATIONAL (64)
Totals – 21-54 15-17 64.
IU NORTHWEST (94)
Tromon Weston 0, Marshaud Watkins 21, Rashad Richardson 17, Chris Robinson 14, Martellian Gibson 18, Tyler Bostic 2, Greg Charles 3, Louis Williams 0, Ryan LaFollette 5, Jamisen Smith 4, Nick Passino 0, Jason Peace 10. Totals – 36-86 10-14 94.
Halftime score: IU Northwest, 37-27. 3-point field goals: Trinity International 7-22; IU Northwest 12-32 (Watkins 5, Gibson 2, Richardson, Robinson, Charles, LaFollette, Peace). Rebounds: TI 36; IUN 53 (Peace 12). Assists: TI 9; IUN 19 (Gibson 4, Watkins 4). Steals: TI 4; IUN 12 (Watkins 3, Richardson 3, Robinson 3). Team fouls: Trinity International 14, IU Northwest 17. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 11-8, Trinity International 3-13.