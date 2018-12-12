High School
Boys Basketball
Marquette Catholic at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oregon Davis at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kouts at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Richards at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.
Reavis at T.F. South, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Lemont vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. South vs. Hillcrest at Tinley Park Bowl, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Eisenhower vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
E.C. Central at Clark, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
E.C. Central at Clark, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
College
Women's Basketball
Olivet at Calumet College, 6 p.m.