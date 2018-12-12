Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Marquette Catholic at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oregon Davis at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kouts at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Richards at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.

Reavis at T.F. South, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Lemont vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South vs. Hillcrest at Tinley Park Bowl, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Eisenhower vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

E.C. Central at Clark, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

E.C. Central at Clark, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

College

Women's Basketball

Olivet at Calumet College, 6 p.m.

