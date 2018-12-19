High School
Boys Basketball
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Winamac at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
LaPorte at Elkhart Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Morton, 7 p.m.
Bowman Academy at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Knox at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 7 p.m.
North White at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clark at Hammond, 6 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
South Suburban at Carl Sandburg, 3 p.m.
Indiana University Kokomo at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.
Bosco Institute at Triton, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
South Suburban at Carl Sandburg, 1 p.m.
Goshen at Calumet College, 3 p.m.
Men's Bowling
Calumet College at Collegiate Shootout (all day)
Women's Bowling
Calumet College at Collegiate Shootout (all day)