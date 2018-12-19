Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Winamac at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

LaPorte at Elkhart Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Morton, 7 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Knox at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lowell, 7 p.m.

North White at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clark at Hammond, 6 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

South Suburban at Carl Sandburg, 3 p.m.

Indiana University Kokomo at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.

Bosco Institute at Triton, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

South Suburban at Carl Sandburg, 1 p.m.

Goshen at Calumet College, 3 p.m.

Men's Bowling

Calumet College at Collegiate Shootout (all day)

Women's Bowling

Calumet College at Collegiate Shootout (all day)

