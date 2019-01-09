High School
Boys Basketball
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
T.F. South at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Clark, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.
T.F. North at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at South Newton, TBA
Girls Bowling
T.F. South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart, Lowell, Wheeler at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Thornton Fractional at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Morton, South Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hammond at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Morton, South Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
T.F. South at Argo, 5 p.m.
Tri-Meet at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.Clark at E.C. Central, 6 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Wayne State at Purdue Northwest, 7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Elmhurst at South Suburban, 5 p.m.
Wayne State at Purdue Northwest, 5 p.m.