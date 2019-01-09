Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

T.F. South at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Clark, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

T.F. North at Shepard, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at South Newton, TBA

Girls Bowling

T.F. South at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell, Wheeler at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Thornton Fractional at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Morton, South Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hammond at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Morton, South Newton at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

T.F. South at Argo, 5 p.m.

Tri-Meet at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.Clark at E.C. Central, 6 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Wayne State at Purdue Northwest, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Elmhurst at South Suburban, 5 p.m.

Wayne State at Purdue Northwest, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags