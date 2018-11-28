Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Heritage at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

Carver Military Academy at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Clark, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Heritage at Calumet Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Argos at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Clark at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Evergreen Park at T.F. South, 7 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

T.F. North vs. T.F. South at Lynwood Lanes, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Argo vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak Lanes, 4:30 p.m.

Reavis vs. T.F. North at Castaways Bowl, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Clark at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Culver Military, 5 p.m.

E.C. Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Gavit at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Clark at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Culver Military and Girls Academy, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Gavit at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Knox, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

McHenry at South Suburban, 7 p.m.

Purdue Northwest vs. Davenport at Westville, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

McHenry County at South Suburban, 5 p.m.

Purdue Northwest vs. Davenport at Westville, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chicago State, 5 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

Valparaiso vs. Ball State at National Invitational Volleyball Championship at Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.

