High School
Boys Basketball
Calumet Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 6 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Eisenhower at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
T.F. South at Richards, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman Academy at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Hillcrest vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. South vs. Bremen at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Evergreen Park vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Thornton Fractional at T.F. South, 5 p.m.
Hammond at Clark, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Washington, 5 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hammond at Clark, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Washington, 5 p.m.
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
West Side at Simeon Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Northern Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Northern Michigan, 5:30 p.m.