High School

Boys Basketball

Calumet Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 6 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Richards, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

South Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Hillcrest vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South vs. Bremen at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Evergreen Park vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.

Shepard vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Thornton Fractional at T.F. South, 5 p.m.

Hammond at Clark, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Washington, 5 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hammond at Clark, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Washington, 5 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Simeon Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Purdue Northwest at Northern Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Purdue Northwest at Northern Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

