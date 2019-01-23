Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Bishop Noll at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Andrean, 7 p.m.

PCC Championship at Kouts: Washington Twp. vs. Kouts, 7 p.m

West Side at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Indpls. HomeSchool Wildcats at Lighthouse, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PCC Championship at Kouts: South Central vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Whiting , 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Culver Academies at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell at Valparaiso Invitational, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Montini-Loyola at T.F. South, 5 p.m.

