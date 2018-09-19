High School
Boys Cross Country
Calumet, Morton, E.C. Central, Thornridge at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.
LaCrosse at North White, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Calumet, Morton, E.C. Central, Thornridge at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.
LaCrosse at North White, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
T.F. North at Lemont, 4 p.m.
T.F. South at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Heritage Christian at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Gavit, 5:30 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Thornton Fractional at Shepard, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Rivals Cup Tournament, TBA
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Calumet Christian, 4;30 p.m.
Gavit at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Westville, 5 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Morton, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Clark, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Munster, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Thornton Fractional at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 4:15 p.m.
E.C. Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hillcrest at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Peotone at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
T.F. North at Lemont, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
T.F. South at Oak Forest, 6 p.m.
Clark at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
College
Women's Volleyball
Olivet Nazarene at Calumet College, 7 p.m.