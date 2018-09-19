Subscribe for 33¢ / day
High School

Boys Cross Country

Calumet, Morton, E.C. Central, Thornridge at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

LaCrosse at North White, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Calumet, Morton, E.C. Central, Thornridge at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

LaCrosse at North White, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

T.F. North at Lemont, 4 p.m.

T.F. South at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Heritage Christian at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Gavit, 5:30 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Thornton Fractional at Shepard, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Rivals Cup Tournament, TBA

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Calumet Christian, 4;30 p.m.

Gavit at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Westville, 5 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Morton, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Clark, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Munster, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Thornton Fractional at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Highland at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 4:15 p.m.

E.C. Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hillcrest at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Peotone at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

T.F. North at Lemont, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

T.F. South at Oak Forest, 6 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

College

Women's Volleyball

Olivet Nazarene at Calumet College, 7 p.m.

