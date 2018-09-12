Subscribe for 33¢ / day
High School

Boys Golf

T.F. South at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Calumet Christian at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Richards vs. Thornton Fractional at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Westville at Mishawaka, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Culver Community at Westville, 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

LaLumiere at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Griffith at Munster, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

E.C. Central at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

GSSC Tournament at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

T.F. North at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Calumet Christian at LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at T.F. South, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.

T.F. North at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Manteno, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at West Side, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

College

Women's Soccer

Lipscomb at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.

