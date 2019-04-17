Baseball
Kankakee Trinity at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove vs. Andrean at Dowling Park, Hammond, 4:30 pm.
Bowman Academy at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
S.B. Career Academy at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Clark, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Munster, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Chesterton at Munster, 4 p.m.
E.C. Central at Gavit, 4 p.m.
Highland at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Culver Community at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.
Whiting at Munster, 5 p.m.
Softball
Beecher at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian vs. T.F. South, TBA, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Jimtown, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
North White at Westville, 4:45 p.m.
E.C. Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Tri-County at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Clark vs. Hammond at Dowling Park, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Track
Illiana Christian at T.F. South, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Jesse Jones Invitational at Morton (field includes E.C. Central), 4:30 p.m.
Hammond, Hammond Academy, Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Crown Point, Merrillville at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Illiana Christian at T.F. South, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Jesse Jones Invitational at Morton (field includes E.C. Central), 5 p.m.
Hammond, Hammond Academy, Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Crown Point, Merrillville at Lake Central, 5 p.m.