Baseball

Kankakee Trinity at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove vs. Andrean at Dowling Park, Hammond, 4:30 pm.

Bowman Academy at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

S.B. Career Academy at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Marquette at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Clark, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Munster, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Chesterton at Munster, 4 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, 4 p.m.

Highland at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Culver Community at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

Whiting at Munster, 5 p.m.

Softball

Beecher at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Community at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian vs. T.F. South, TBA, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Jimtown, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

North White at Westville, 4:45 p.m.

E.C. Central at Morton, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 5 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Tri-County at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Highland at Munster, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Clark vs. Hammond at Dowling Park, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track

Illiana Christian at T.F. South, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Jesse Jones Invitational at Morton (field includes E.C. Central), 4:30 p.m.

Hammond, Hammond Academy, Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Crown Point, Merrillville at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Illiana Christian at T.F. South, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Jesse Jones Invitational at Morton (field includes E.C. Central), 5 p.m.

Hammond, Hammond Academy, Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Crown Point, Merrillville at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

