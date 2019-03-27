Try 3 months for $3

Badminton

T.F. North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Bishop Noll at Crown Point, 4:30 pm.

Boone Grove at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Morgan Park at Ozinga Field, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Louisville, KY tournament, TBA

Girls Soccer

Oak Lawn vs. Thornton Fractional at T.F North, 5 p.m.

Softball

Bishop Noll at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Central at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Penn at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marian Catholic at Oak Forest, 11 a.m.

T.F. South at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.

