Baseball

Chesterton at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Bowman, 4:30 p.m.

21st Century at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at New Prairie, 4:45 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Kouts at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

E.C. Central at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Gavit, 4:45 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Boone Grove at Portage, 4 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Morton, 5 p.m.

West Side at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Chesterton, Hammond at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, North White at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Hobart at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, North White at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Morton, Munster at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

S.B. Washington, Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

