{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Bishop Noll at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at 21st Century, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at South Central, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City, Valparaiso at Portage, 5 p.m.

River Forest at South Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

Hammond Academy at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Clark at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Penn, 5 p.m.

Illinois Lutheran at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Riley at West Side, 5 p.m.

Westville at Culver Community, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Golden Bear Invitational, Shelbyville (field includes Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Clark E.C. Central, Gavit, Griffith, Illiana Christian, Morton, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Golden Bear Invitational, Shelbyville (field includes Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Clark, E.C. Central, Gavit, Griffith, Illiana Christian, Morton, Lake Central, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0