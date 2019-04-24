Baseball
Bishop Noll at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at 21st Century, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Clark, 4:45 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at South Central, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City, Valparaiso at Portage, 5 p.m.
River Forest at South Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Hammond Academy at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Clark at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Penn, 5 p.m.
Illinois Lutheran at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Riley at West Side, 5 p.m.
Westville at Culver Community, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Golden Bear Invitational, Shelbyville (field includes Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Clark E.C. Central, Gavit, Griffith, Illiana Christian, Morton, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Golden Bear Invitational, Shelbyville (field includes Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Clark, E.C. Central, Gavit, Griffith, Illiana Christian, Morton, Lake Central, Wheeler), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.