Baseball

Hobart at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Argos, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Township 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Morton at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Portage at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Calumet, 4:45 p.m.

Highland at Hebron, 4:45 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Lake Station at Westville, 5 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at South Central, 5 p.m.

Morton at Whiting, 5 p.m.

PCC Tournament, TBA

Girls Tennis

Whiting at Highland, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at West Side, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

GSSC Championship at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Kouts, South Central at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Kouts, South Central at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

