Boys Golf
GLAC Tournament at Wicker Park, 9 a.m.
Boone Grove, North Judson, Oregon-Davis at Chesapeake Run, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Elkhart Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Regionals at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
GLAC Tournament at Wicker Park, 9 a.m.
Boone Grove, North Judson, Oregon-Davis at Chesapeake Run, 4:30 p.m.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Marquette Catholic at Elkhart Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Regionals at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.