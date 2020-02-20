Thursday's Prep Results

Thursday's Results
Boys Basketball
Kouts 62, Morgan Twp. 54
KOUTS (13-19-17-13)
Parker Kneifel 3, H.Kneifel 10, McCormick 13, Cole Wireman 26, Cale Wireman 10, Matt Baker 0, Joe Vick 0. Totals — 22 16-25 62.
MORGAN TWP. (15-20-6-13)
Tate Ivanyo 15, Bubba Anderson 4, Jimmy Polarek 2, Ethan Lesko 21, Nate Lemmons 4, Zach Schuck 0, Greyson Lemmons 6, Ian Grieger 2, Hayden Barnett 0, Tyce Kolan 0, Elliott Bland 0. Totals — 22 9-11 54.
3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Cale Wireman, Cole Wireman); Morgan Twp. 1 (Ivanyo). Team fouls: Kouts 14, Morgan 23. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 18-2 (5-1 PCC), Morgan Twp. 10-9 (3-2). JV Score: Morgan Twp., 50-40.
South Central 46, Culver Community 23
CULVER (6-6-2-9)
Totals – 6-29 9-13 23.
SOUTH CENTRAL (8-14-14-10)
Bailey 1, Carr 4, Christy 14, Glisic 2, Guevara 0, Hudspeth 14, Scott 6, Smoker 5, Snyder 0. Totals – 18-51 3-5 46.
3-point field goals: Culver 2-4; South Central 7-26 (Hudspeth 4, Scott, Smoker, Christy). Team fouls: Culver Community 10, South Central 13. Fouled out: None.