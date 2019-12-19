Thursday's Results
Boys Basketball
South Central 70, West Central 32
WEST CENTRAL (2-17-11-2)
Totals – 12 2-4 32.
SOUTH CENTRAL (21-17-21-11)
Bailey 9, Bunce 0, Carr 16, Christy 8, Glisic 6, Guevara 4, Haschel 0, Hudspeth 11, Scott 10, Snyder 6. Totals – 28 6-8 70.
3-point field goals: West Central 6-16; South Central 8-25 (Bailey, Hudspeth 3, Scott 2, Snyder 2). Team fouls: West Central 12, South Central 12. Fouled out: None.
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Highland 47, Illiana Christian 36
HIGHLAND (10-15-12-10)
Xavier Arce 11, Brayden Chappell 3, Kyle Dempsey 7, Kyren Abbott 5, Matt Gonzales 0, Will Vanator 0, AJ Reid 0, Nick Steele 0, Andrew Scott 0, Michael Perry 4, Camden Scheidt 13, Joey Tellez 2, Warren Kovacek 2. Totals – 18-35 7-13 57.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (13-10-6-7)
3-point field goals: Highland 4-14 (Chappell, Dempsey, Abbott, Scheidt). Team fouls: Highland 15. Fouled out: None.
Marquette 84, Gary Lighthouse 83 (OT)
LIGHTHOUSE (21-16-26-11-9)
Joshua Harris 0, Steven Carr 15, DaVarius Stewart 20, James Robinson 1, Jacob Barry 18, Shamar Mays 8, Tracy Philon 6, M. Bowers 13, Sean Hathaway 2. Totals – 30 15-25 83.
MARQUETTE (21-20-17-15-11)
Jake Tarnow 19, Britt Hams 18, Gary Lewis 10, Jason Kobe 11, Lukas Balling 2, Connor Bakota 2, Lee Kellam 6, Vaunte Johnson 16. Totals – 28 20-23 84.
3-point field goals: Lighthouse 8 (Stewart 3, Barry 2, Mays 2, Carr); Marquette 18. Team fouls: Lighthouse 19. Fouled out: Mays (L); Kellam, Lewis (M). Records: Marquette 2-5.
.
Girls Basketball
South Central 67, Wheeler 32
WHEELER (2-8-13-9)
Sydney Eden 14, Averi Wagoner 5, Mia DeJesus 0, Devan Christy 0, Sydni Vale 2, Aaliyah Williams 1, Victoria Subart 0, Lamabreni Tsampis 0, Elena Giorgi 0, Rachel Johnson 8, Warrell 2. Totals – 13 3-7 32.
SOUTH CENTRAL (19-7-26-15)
Abbie Tomblin 8, Amber Wolf 9, Delanie Gale 7, Lexy Wade 2, Olivia Marks 18, Faith Biggs 12, Lillian Tolmen 4, Elle Kimmel 6, Falyn Anthony 0, Holly Noverske 0. Totals – 24 13-19 67.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 3 (Wagoner, Johnson 2), South Central 6 (Marks 2, Biggs 2, Kimmel 2). Team fouls: Wheeler 11, South Central 15. Fouled out: None.