Boys basketball
Highland Holiday Hoopfest
Semifinal
Munster 55, Highland 38
MUNSTER (18-16-10-11)
Luka Balac 16, Clayton Bubash 10, PJ Katona 8, Josh Davis 7, Dane Hamilton 6, Keith Kaszycki 6, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 2, Tim Giannini 0, Bryce Schaum 0. Totals -- 23-37 3-9 55.
HIGHLAND (10-8-8-12)
Brayden Chappell 10, Nick Steele 10, Xavier Arce 6, Warren Kovacek 5, Kyle Dempsey 3, Camden Scheidt 3, Mike Perry 1, Matt Gonzales 0, Will Vanator 0, Andrew Scott 0, Joey Tellez 0. Totals -- 12-38 11-14 38.
RECORDS -- Munster 7-1, Highland 6-2.
Quarterfinals
Munster 63, Griffith 40
GRIFFITH (4-9-20-7)
Helal Issa 14, Oshawn Lee 9, Tyree Riley 5, Rashod Shaw 4, Brandon Moore 4, Ronnie Starks 2, Schaun Scott 2, Kylan Brown 0, A.J. Lair 0, Tyler Knezevich 0, Clifford Waxton 0, Eriyon Morton 0. Totals -- 13 8-9 40.
MUNSTER (17-20-8-18)
Josh Davis 17, Luka Balac 14, P.J. Katona 11, Bryce Schaum 8, Dane Hamilton 4, Tim Giannini 3, Jeremiah Lovett 2, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 2, Keith Kaszycki 2, Clayton Bubash 0. Totals -- 25 5-9 63.
RECORDS -- Munster 6-1, Griffith 4-3.
Highland 48, Whiting 38
WHITING (8-10-6-14)
Diandre Marshall 16, Osvaldo Terrazas 6, Nolan Toth 6, Tony Madrueno 5, Emiliano Rodriguez 4, Derrick Bradley 1, Julius Torres 0, Jeremiah Melendez 0. Totals -- 15 4-6 38.
HIGHLAND (11-12-13-12)
Xavier Arce 23, Camden Scheidt 10, Steele 8, Kyren Abbott 3, Kyle Dempsey 2, Warren Kovacek 2, Brayden Chappell 0, Matt Gonzales 0, Andrew Scott 0, Mike Perry 0, Joey Tellez 0. Totals -- 22 1-3 48.
RECORDS -- Highland 6-1, Whiting 2-5
Consolation bracket
Griffith 75, Whiting 33
GRIFFITH (24-28-13-10)
Oshawn Lee 21, Helal Issa 7, Tyler Knezevich 6, A.J. Lair 6, Eriyon Morton 5, Ronnie Starks 5, Tyree Riley 5, Jacari Phillips 4, Rashod Shaw 4, Peyton Thomas 4, Kylan Brown 2, Schaun Scott 2, Brandon Moore 2, Clifford Waxton 2. Totals -- 33 1-8 75.
WHITING (4-10-8-11)
Diandre Marshall 11, Osvaldo Terrazas 8, Dominic Harbin 5, Derrick Bradley 3, Damian Reyes 3, Jeremiah Melendez 3, Tony Madrueno 0, Nolan Toth 0, Luke Zorich 0, Adonis Roberts 0, Isaiah Almarez 0, Emiliano Rodriguez 0. Totals -- 7 17-24 33.
RECORDS -- Griffith 5-3, Whiting 2-6.
Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic
Consolation quarterfinal
TF South 55, Willowbrook 54
TF SOUTH (17-15-15-8)
Gerald Bonaparte 0, Isaiah Lewis 16, Elijah Watson 17, Ahkil Lindsey 0, Xavier Lewis 9, Christian Heffner 8, Derrick Smith 2, Marcus Haynes 3, Trevon Walker 0, Jaden Findley 0. Totals — 23 5-12 55.
WILLOWBROOK (8-17-20-9)
Totals — 23 0-3 54.
3-point field goals: I. Lewis 1, Watson 1, Heffner 1, Haynes 1 (TF); Stubblefield 6, Tumility 2 (W). Team fouls: TF South 11, Willowbrook 10. Fouled out: Heffner (TF). Records: TF South 6-6; Willowbrook 4-7.