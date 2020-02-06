Thursday's Prep Results

Thursday's Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 68, Portage 49
PORTAGE (6-13-14-16)
Jaelon Hollies 2, Danny Bruno 0, Miguel Verduzco 3, Xavier Aponte 8, Kamari Slaughter 15, Jordan Tidwell 4, Jaylin King 0, Primo De Valle 3, Blake Creech 2, Lawrence Harris 9, Sean Claussen 3. Totals – 18-55 8-15 49.
CROWN POINT (14-22-16-16)
AJ Lux 0, Ty Smith 22, Drew Adzia 2, Dylan Matusak 0, Orion White 6, Miles Lubbers 3, Luke Hanlon 0, Matt Zdanowicz 0, David Brown 11, Ben Uran 12, Felix Meeks 2, Darrius Roach 2, Jake Oostman 8, Keaton Buuck 0. Totals – 26-52 11-16 68.
3-point field goals: Portage 5-27 (Verduzco, Aponte, Slaughter, DeValle, Claussen); Crown Point 5-16 (Smith 2, White, Lubbers, Brown). Team fouls: Portage 12, Crown Point 15. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 92, Lake Station 65
LAKE STATION (16-10-18-21)
Marrick Moore 18, Willie Miller 2, Nate Dukich 35, Baylor Sleziak 0, Ryan Wods 5, Dante Pritchett 3, Jordan Bre'dy 0, Trevan Markham 0, Romeo Guerra 2. Totals — 22 16-25 65.
KOUTS (25-22-24-19)
Parker Kneifel 10, Hunter Kneifel 16, Connor McCormick 12, Cole Wireman 28, Cale Wireman 17, Matt Baker 6, Cooper Schoon 1, Noah Young 0, Joe Vick 0, Daniel Heinold 2. Totals — 34 16-27 92.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 5 (Moore 2, Dukich 2, Wods); Kouts 8 (Cale Wireman 3, Baker 2, Cole Wireman, H. Kneifel, P. Kneifel). Team Fouls: Lake Station 23, Kouts 16. Fouled out: Moore, Wods (LS). Records: Kouts 16-1, Lake Station 9-7. JV score: Lake Station, 62-54.
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
Lake Central Sectional
(Game 2)
Merrillville 57, Morton 16
MERRILLVILLE (17-17-16-6)
Cailynn Dilosa 4, Aaniejah Crim 4, Torri Miller 4, Amani Alvarez 7, Davina Smith 8, Destiny Walker 2, Alanna Sabbath 0, SaMya Miller 8, Demiah Hawkins 5, Armani Cole 7, Shekinah Thomas 8. Totals – 26 6-13 57.
MORTON (3-4-4-5)
Aquila Coleman 2, Dontayvia Stewart 4, Rayauna Johnson 3, Journi Tisby 2, Heaven Clopton 3, CeEtter Stevens 0, Samya Gardner 0, Anyah Carpenter 2. Totals – 7 0-2 16.
3-point field goals: Merrillville 1 (Miller), Morton 2 (Johnson, Clopton). Team fouls: Merrillville 3, Morton 11. Fouled out: None.
(Game 3)
Munster 66, West Side 40
WEST SIDE (7-14-3-16)
Exsenscia Cloma 2, Markisha Pritchett 11, Skylah Vaughn 1, Janayiah Bailey 3, Amaria Price 1, Tiara Payne 13, Sarah Burton 5, Adanma Bouyer 4, Valyncia Ballentine 0. Totals – 15 8-15 40.
MUNSTER (11-24-18-13)
Sara Zabrecky 25, Holly Kaim 8, Piper Swope 2, Kayla Ziel 5, Delaney McGinty 7, Emily Zabrecky 15, Charlize Lorenz 0, Zoie Bailey 2, Emily Eisha 0, Grace Clark 0, Rebecca Jones 2. Totals – 22 13-19 66.
3-point field goals: West Side 2 (Pritchett, Bailey), Munster 8 (S. Zabrecky 4, E. Zabrecky 3, McGinty). Team fouls: West Side 19, Munster . Fouled out: None.