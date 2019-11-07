Thursday's Results
Girls Basketball
Chesterton 34, Highland 17
CHESTERTON (6-9-10-9)
Ashley Craycraft 11, Sophia Raffin 0, Nalani Malackowski 0, Geneva Nelson 2, Carley Balas 5, Jaelynne Corral 0, Emma Pape 3, Emma Schmidt 10, Hollie Skoczek 0, Kaitlyn Carr 3. Totals — 8 9-17 34.
HIGHLAND (6-6-2-3)
Player Briana Flores 0, Audrey Vanderhoek 0, Payton Reid 2, Zelyah Brajas 0, Andrea Felix 3, Chloe Churilla 2, Lauren Wilson 4, Makayla Pawlak 0, Olivia Gibson 2, Amanda Cruse 4, Breanna Burbridge 0. Totals — 4 9-17 17.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 3 (Craycraft 2, Pape 1), Highland 0.
Kouts 40, Whiting 26
WHITING (5-8-6-7)
Allison Casanova 1; Jenna Mercer 14; Abby Toth 9; Lea Zorich 0; Maya Urbieta 0; Kim Ledezma 0; Damia Ventura 2; Mia Urbieta 0. Totals 11 3-9 26.
KOUTS (8-9-12-11)
Morgan Kobza 10; Kaylee Clindaniel 0; Lauryn Koedyker 3; Ally Capouch 18; Lyndsey Kobza 3; Emma Garavalia 4; Isabella Semento 2; Des Hall 0. Totals: 15 9-16 40.
3-point field goals: Whiting 1 (Mercer 1), Kouts 3 (Capouch 3). Team fouls: Whiting 17, Kouts 12. Fouled out: Casanova (W). Records: Kouts 1-0, Whiting 1-0. JV Score: Kouts, 42-8.
SB Adams 55, Marquette 24
MARQUETTE (6-7-10-1)
Ana Blakely 2, Mary Kate Bobillo 0, Ryleigh Grott 10, Izabel Galindo 6, Ally McConnell 6, Riley Lindsey 0, Sandra Paholski 0. Totals — 8 7-16 24.
SB ADAMS (13-6-22-14)
Totals — 22 7-10 55.
3-point field goals: Marquette 1 (Galindo), SB Adams 4. Team fouls: Marquette 8, SB Adams 16. Fouled out: None. Records: SB Adams 1-0, Marquette 1-1.
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Hobart 51, Michigan City 49
HOBART (14-8-9-20)
Claudia Torrico-Ledesma 4, Gabbie Ramirez 6, Lexi Williams 11, Ariah Rivera 11, Paige Cooper 4, Melanie Leonard 0, Grace Nestich 2, Asia Donald 13. Totals — 15 14-19 51.
MICHIGAN CITY (11-12-6-20)
Katelyn Halfacre 20, Mary Pat Kelley 3, Jaden Smallwood 3, Ariana Lemons 2, Dolores Adams 2, Trinity Thompson 18, Sativa Santana 1. Totals — 12 22-33 49.
3-point field goals: Hobart 7 (Williams 1, Rivera 2, Cooper 1, Donald 3), Michigan City 3 (Halfacre 2, Kelley 1). Team fouls: Hobart 20, Michigan City 17. Fouled out: None.