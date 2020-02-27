You are the owner of this article.
Thursday's Prep Results
Thursday's Prep Results

Thursday's Results

Boys Basketball

South Central 75, SB Career Academy 59

CAREER ACADEMY (10-9-21-19)

Totals — 21-58 16-23 59.

SOUTH CENTRAL (14-19-22-20)

Karson Bailey 0, Justin Bunce 0, Brendan Carr 15, Zack Christy 25, Brady Glisic 18, Antonio Guevara 0, Sam Haschel 0, Trent Hudspeth 9, Newburn 0, Gavin Scott 1, Trent Smoker 4, Todd Snyder 3. Totals — 24-46 22-28 75.

3-point field goals: SB Career Academy 1-13; South Central 5-13 (Hudspeth 3, Christy, Snyder). Team fouls: SB Career Academy 22, South Central 22. Fouled out: Clark, Vaughn (SBCA); Hudspeth (SC).

Wednesday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Bowman 50, Griffith 39

BOWMAN (12-11-14-13)

Lamont Wilkerson 6, Xavier Gibson 0, Jessie Walker 3, Koron Davis 17, Cleveland Neal 4, Jacques Williams 16, Marsalis Peavy 0, Judah Tolbert 4, Raymond Terry 0, Stephan White 0. Totals – 20 7-12 50.

GRIFFITH (4-11-16-8)

T. Riley12, Oshawn Lee 7, Tyler Knezevich 7, A. Ladendorf 6, Rashod Shaw 4, R. Starks 2, Helal Issa 1, Brandon Moore 0, AJ Lair 0, Clifford Waxton 0. Totals – 18 2-9 39.

3-point field goals: Bowman 3 (Davis 2, Neal); Griffith 1 (Knezevich). Team fouls: Bowman 12. Fouled out: None.

Lake Station 70, Morgan Twp. 68

LAKE STATION (18-24-15-13)

Dante Pritchett 7, Ryan Woods 11, Willie Miller 12, Tony Santana 12, Marrick Moore 11, Nate Dukich 16, Edward Fragoso 1. Totals – 21 20-31 70.

MORGAN TWP. (26-10-15-17)

3-point field goals: Lake Station 8-16 (Woods 3, Miller 3, Moore 2). Records: Lake Station 13-9.

 

