Thursday's Results
Girls Basketball
South Central 67, Kouts 42
SOUTH CENTRAL (22-16-13-16)
Faith Biggs 15, Olivia Marks 6, Amber Wolf 22, Abbie Tomblin 15, Delanie Gale 0, Lexy Wade 2, Lillian Tolmen 7, Elle Kimmel 0, Lauren Bowmar 0, Holly Noveroske 0, Falyn Anthony 0. Totals — 28 9-12 67.
KOUTS (15-10-13-4)
Morgan Kobza 8, Desiree Hall 1, Lauryn Koedyker 4, Lyndsey Kobza 6, Ally Capouch 14, Kaylee Clindaniel 2, Emma Garavalia 6, Isabella Semento 1, Rebecca Benefield 0. Totals — 12 13-24 42.
3-point field goals: South Central 2 (Biggs, Tomblin); Kouts 5 (Capouch 4, Garavalia). Team fouls: South Central 16, Kouts 10. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 6-1 (1-0 PCC), Kouts 8-2 (1-1). JV score: South Central, 51-10.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton 137, Wheeler 49
AT CHESTERTON
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Hunter Carlson, Ethan Moody, Beckham Mountford, Danny Vear) 1:50.79. 200 FREE – 1. Hudson Hall (W) 1:59.73. 200 IM – 1. Moody (Ch) 2:11.30. 50 FREE – 1. Carter Casbon (Ch) 22.80. DIVING – 1. Seth Kochvar (W) 178.50. 100 FLY – 1. Mountford (Ch) 57.91. 100 FREE — 1. Scottie Pejic (Ch) 51.29. 500 FREE — 1. Mountford (Ch) 5:04.93. 200 FREE RELAY — 1. Chesterton (Carter Casbon, Vear, Cormac Fallon, Connor Casbon) 1:30.08. 100 BACK — 1. Troy Feller (Ch) 58.84. 100 BREAST — 1. Bryce Jones (Ch) 1:08.33. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Evan Dildine, Ryan Schlyer, Troy Feller, Carlson) 3:31.29.
Kankakee Valley 76, North Judson 62, South Newton 32
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Bryce Martin, Luke Bristol, Nick Pearson, Bryce Brodner), 1:59.47. 200 FREE – 1. Martin (KV) 2:17.38. 200 IM – 3. Misner (KV) 2:47.02. 50 FREE – 2. Martin (KV) 27.08. DIVING – 1. Andrew Kirincic (KV) 136.28. 100 FLY – 1. Pearson (KV) 1:10.27. 100 FREE – 1. Brodner (KV) 55.45. 500 FREE – 2. Pearson (KV) 6:40.57. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Brodner, Misner, Pearson, Parker Lane) 1:50.23. 100 BACK – 4. Reece Wangen (KV) 1:24.00. 100 BREAST – 2. Chase Brown (KV) 1:26.42. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Misner, Lane, Wagen, Brayden Kollada) 4:33.59.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton 150, Wheeler 29
AT CHESTERTON
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Alana Jardenil, Sophia Gill, Mady Elliott, Olivia Kroeger) 1:57.22. 200 FREE – 1. Madelin Billings (Ch) 2:05.93. 200 IM – 1. Jordan Alders (Ch) 2:14.89. 50 FREE – 1. Abi Raines (Ch) 25.59. DIVING – 1. Jocelyn Mercier (Ch) 163.55. 100 FLY – 1. Alders (Ch) 1:00.83. 100 FREE – 1. Raines (Ch) 56.65. 500 FREE – 1. Gill (Ch) 5:24.29. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Billings, Alders, Olivia Piunti, Lexie Lorino) 1:44.52. 100 BACK – 1. Jardenil (Ch) 1:02.89. 100 BREAST – 1. Morgan Gear (Ch) 1:15.75. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Sierra Jones, Maisyn Klimczak, Kate Caracci, Emma Caratini) 4:00.10.
Kankakee Valley 74, North Judson 62, South Newton 32
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Belle Eenigenburg, Kirstin West, Gabbie Oliver) 2:18.89. 200 FREE – 1. Kristy Kohlhagen (KV) 2:24.97. 200 IM – 3. Kaitlyn Santaguida (KV) 3:03.63. 50 FREE – 1. West (KV) :28.20. DIVING – 1. Emily Nannega (KV) 216.25. 100 FLY – 1. West (KV) 1:07.87. 100 FREE – 1. Oliver (KV) 1:05.44. 500 FREE – 1. Kohlhagen (KV) 6:30.54. 200 FREE RELAY – 2. Kankakee Valley (Grace Edwards, Jade Brown, Abigail Robinson, Rylee Swafford) 2:08.00. 100 BACK – 3. Castle (KV) 1:20.19. 100 BREAST – 1. Eenigenburg (KV) 1:29.66. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (West, Kohlhagen, Santaguida, Oliver) 4:28.21.