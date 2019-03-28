Baseball
Boone Grove 3, Michigan City 3 (tie)
|Boone Grove;100 020 — 3 x x
|Michigan City;201 000 — 3 x x
Game tied 3-3 after 6 innings. Called due to darkness.
Pitching — Boone Grove — Drew Murray started (3 IP, 2 ER, 6 SO). Leading hitters — Boone Grove — Dylan Paul (2B, BB), Justin Supergan (2 RBIs).
Hammond Academy 6, E.C. Central 4
|HAST;302 10 — 6 9 0
|E.C. Central;102 01 — 4 5 2
Pitching summary — Hammond Academy — B. Bell (5 IP, 1 BB, 8 SO). E.C. Central — C. Rojas (2 IP, 6 BB, 3 SO), L. Cabrera (3 IP, 3 BB, 3 SO). WP — Bell. Leading hitters — Hammond Academy — Z. Martinez (3-3, R). E.C. Central — Damien Campos (2-2, 2 R). Records: Hammond Academy 1-0; E.C. Central 0-1.
Highland 14, Morton 0
|Morton;000 00 — 0 0 4
|Highland;042 8 — 14 9 1
2B — AJ Reid, Camden Scheidt, Conner Olah (H). Pitching summary — Morton — Tommy Morrissy (3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO), Eduardo Sosa (1 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO). Highland — Dimitri Ivetic (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO), Jordan Siska (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP — Ivetic (1-0). LP — Morrissy (0-1). Leading hitters — Highland — Reid (2-2, 2B, R, 4 RBIs), Olah (2-2, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI); Justin Bogner (2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Lee Smith (2 R, 2 RBI), Scheidt (2B, R, 2 RBIs), Nate Matthews (2 R).
Marian Catholic 14, Morgan Park 6
|Morgan Park;010 041 0 — 6 8 4
|Marian Catholic;604 400 x — 14 5 2
Pitching summary — Marian Catholic — Michael Bohlen (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO), Julian Ledezma (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP — Bohlen (1-0). Records — Marian Catholic 5-2.
Munster 13, T.F. North 0
|Munster;180 13 — 13 14 0
|T.F. North;000 00 — 0 0 4
2B — Sirounis, Melby, Tripenfeldas, Fies (M). Pitching summary — Munster — Ballard (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO), Hamilton (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO), Ginaven (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). T.F. North — Brown (1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Bowens (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Mitchell (1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Smith (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters — Munster — Sirounis (3-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI), Tripenfeldas (3-4, 2B, R), Melby (2-3, 2B, R, RBI), Fies (2-4, 2B, 2 R), Howard (2-3, R, 2 RBI).
South Central 13, Marquette Catholic 2
|Marquette Catholic;000 002 — 2 3 3
|South Central;240 007 — 13 10 0
2B — Brandon Spangler (MCM); Carson Husmann (SC). HR — Kyle Schmack 2, Wes Battleday (SC). Pitching — South Central — Husmann (6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 13 SO). WP — Husmann (1-0). Leading hitters — Marquette Catholic — Spangler (2B, RBI), Karsen Grott (1 R, RBI), John Allen (2 BB). South Central — Schmack (4-4, 2 HR, 3 R, 6 RBIs), Husmann (1-3, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBIs, BB), Battleday (2-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs). Records — South Central 2-0; Marquette Catholic 0-1.
Washington Twp. 5, Merrillville 0
|Washington Twp.;003 101 0 — 5 13 x
|Merrillville;000 000 0 — 0 4 x
2B — Chaz Brown, William Roberts (WT); Brandon Lucero, Antoine King (M). Pitching summary — Washington Twp. — James Hernandez (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO), Logan Curran (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO), William Roberts (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). Merrillville — Austin Pupek (3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Armon Peloza (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Brandon Lucero (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). WP — Hernandez. LP — Pupek. Leading hitters — Washington Twp. — Roberts (2 hits, 2B, 2 R); Michael Funk (2-3, RBI), Brown (2B, run). Merrillville — Lucero (2-2, 2B), King (2B).
Softball
Lake Central 5, Penn 1
|Penn;000 100 0 — 1 5 1
|Lake Central;140 000 x — 5 10 2
2B — Calvin (P); Peterson, Aardema (LC). 3B — Brown (P). Pitching summary — Penn — Griman (1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Gustafson (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO), Kois (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). Lake Central — Pepkowski (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO), Towle (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO), Aardema (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP — Pepkowski. LP — Griman. Leading hitters — Lake Central — Johnson (3-4, 2 R), Peterson (2B, 2 RBIs), Ardema (2B, RBI), Hoppe (2-3, RBI).
Munster 12, Bishop Noll 0
|Bishop Noll;000 00 — 0 0 3
|Munster;453 0x — 12 10 0
2B — Daija Williams, Emily Dato, Ariel Gallardo 2 (M). 2B — Samantha Sellers (M). HR — Hailey Sullivan 2 (M). Pitching summary — Munster — Emily Dato (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 14 SO). WP — Dato (1-0). LP — Meija (0-1). Leading hitters — Munster — Sullivan (2-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBIs), Sellers (2-2, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Gallardo (2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs), Williams (2-2, 3 R, 1 SB).