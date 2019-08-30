Thursday's Results
Winnipeg 2, RailCats 0
|RailCats;000 000 000 — 0 4 0
|Winnipeg;020 000 00x — 2 5 3
HR — Ficociello (W). Pitching summary — RailCats — Nile Ball (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO), Christian DeLeon (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). Winnipeg — McGovern (8 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO), Capellan (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — McGovern (12-7). LP — Ball (2-3). Sv — Capellan (26). Leading hitters — RailCats — Daniel Gardner 2-3, Danny De La Calle 1-3, Ray Jones 1-3. Records — Winnipeg 54-42, RailCats 37-59.