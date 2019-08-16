Thursday's result
RailCats 2, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee;000 000 100 — 1 7 0
|RailCats;000 200 00x — 2 9 0
2B — Dexter (M); Marcus Mooney (RC). Pitching summary — Milwaukee — House (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Corpas (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Joyce (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). RailCats — Seth Hougesen (6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO), Darin May (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Sandy Lugo (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP — Hougesen (3-2). LP — House (7-8). Sv — Lugo (7). Leading hitters — RailCats — Andy DeJesus (2-4, R), Colin Willis (2-4), Mooney (2B, 2 RBIs). Records — RailCats 34-49, Milwaukee 32-50.