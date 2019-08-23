Thursday's Results
St. Paul 3, RailCats 2
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
|St. Paul;000 020 100 — 3 7 2
|RailCats;000 020 000 — 2 3 0
2B — Shoemaker (SP). Pitching summary — St. Paul — Medina (8 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO), Frosch (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Kowalczyk (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). RailCats — Justin Sinibaldi (6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Andrew Cartier (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Ryan Thurston (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), Sandy Lugo (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 B, 1 SO). WP — Medina (9-2). LP — Sinibaldi (5-6). Sv — Kowalczyk (1). Leading hitters — RailCats — Michael Blatchford (1-3), Marcus Mooney (1-3), Alex Crosby (1-4), Ray Jones (R), Andy DeJesus (R). Records — St. Paul 56-33, RailCats 35-55.