Times Boys Basketball Stats
Bowman/21st Century, boys basketball

Bowman’s Koron Davis, right, is averaging 25.9 points through seven games.

 John Luke, File, The Times

(Minimum 3 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;209;34.8

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;5;146;29.2

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;222;27.8

Koron Davis, Bowman;7;181;25.9

Reece Marrs, Hebron;4;90;22.5

Brit Harris, Marquette;6;131;21.8

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;9;192;21.3

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;61;20.3

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;120;20.0

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;4;80;20.0

Willie Miller, Lake Station;6;117;19.5

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;74;18.5

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;9;166;18.4

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;3;54;18.0

Harold Woods, Hammond;4;72;18.0

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;5;89;17.8

Brendan Carr, South Central;3;50;16.7

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;6;95;15.8

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;62;15.5

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;8;122;15.3

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;61;15.3

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;4;59;14.8

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Township;4;57;14.3

Griffin Moore, Hebron;4;55;13.8

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;4;55;13.8

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;3;41;13.7

Gary Lewis, Marquette;6;82;13.7

Ben Jones, Andrean;5;68;13.6

Reggie Abram, Hammond;4;53;13.3

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;3;40;13.3

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;6;79;13.2

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;6;79;13.2

Kaden Manna, Marquette;6;79;13.2

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;4;50;12.3

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;8;97;12.1

Takari Jones, 21st Century;3;36;12.0

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;6;72;12.0

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;36;12.0

Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;3;35;11.7

Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;34;11.3

Jevon France, Bowman;8;88;11.0

Schaun Scott, Griffith;3;33;11.0

Blaise Evenson, Wheeler;3;32;10.7

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;3;32;10.7

Darrell Reed, Hammond;4;41;10.3

Drew Grennes, Hebron;4;41;10.3

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;6;61;10.3

Amarion Mayo, Morton;4;41;10.3

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;8;80;10.0

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;3;30;10.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;60;10.0

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;4;39;9.8

Nathan Orosz, Portage;4;38;9.5

Camden Scheidt, Highland;5;47;9.4

Matt Gonzales, Highland;5;46;9.2

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5;45;9.0

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;42;14.0

Blaise Evenson, Wheeler;3;40;13.3

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;4;45;11.3

Kaden Manna, Marquette;6;68;11.3

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;4;43;10.8

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;5;52;10.4

Tesean Gates, 21st Century;3;31;10.3

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;4;41;10.3

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;9;91;10.1

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;9;79;8.8

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;8;68;8.5

Koron Davis, Bowman;7;58;8.3

Drew Murray, Boone Grove;3;24;8.0

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;6;48;8.0

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;63;7.9

Harold Woods, Hammond;4;31;7.8

Brendan Carr, South Central;3;23;7.7

Cooper Schoon, Kouts;6;45;7.5

Peyton Thomas, Griffith;3;22;7.3

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;6;43;7.2

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;6;43;7.2

Ian Grieger, Morgan Township;4;28;7.0

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;21;7.0

Darrell Reed, Hammond;4;27;6.8

Michael Perry, Highland;5;34;6.8

Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;3;20;6.7

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;39;6.5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;4;26;6.5

Ethan Ogorek, Victory Christian;8;51;6.4

Damon Joshua, 21st Century;3;19;6.3

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;3;19;6.3

Schaun Scott, Griffith;3;19;6.3

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;6;38;6.3

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;5;31;6.2

Camden Scheidt, Highland;5;30;6.0

Willie Miller, Lake Station;6;36;6.0

Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;18;6.0

Logan Zacarias, Hebron;4;23;5.8

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;5;29;5.8

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;6;35;5.8

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;6;34;5.7

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;7;39;5.6

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;6;33;5.5

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;3;16;5.3

Riley Blank, Hebron;4;21;5.3

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5;26;5.2

Brit Harris, Marquette;6;31;5.2

Julius Byrd, Hammond;4;20;5.0

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;4;20;5.0

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;8;39;4.9

Gavin Moore, Hebron;4;19;4.8

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;3;14;4.7

Chase Kuzma, Hanover Central;4;18;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Brit Harris, Marquette;6;44;7.3

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;56;7.0

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;30;5.0

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;19;4.8

Schaun Scott, Griffith;3;14;4.7

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5;23;4.6

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;3;13;4.3

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;4;17;4.3

Reece Marrs, Hebron;4;16;4.0

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;3;12;4.0

Jordan Woods, Hammond;4;15;3.8

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;6;23;3.8

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;8;30;3.8

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;6;33;3.7

Gavin Scott, South Central;3;11;3.7

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;5;18;3.6

Willie Miller, Lake Station;6;21;3.5

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;9;31;3.4

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;3;10;3.3

Reggie Abram, Hammond;4;13;3.3

Gavin Moore, Hebron;4;13;3.3

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;6;20;3.3

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;4;13;3.3

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;18;3.0

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

Kyle Dempsey, Highland;5;14;2.8

Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;6;17;2.8

Miguel Burns, Morton;6;17;2.8

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;8;2.7

Takari Jones, 21st Century;3;8;2.7

Damon Joshua, 21st Century;3;8;2.7

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;3;14;2.7

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;9;24;2.7

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;16;2.7

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;8;2.7

Mason Rife, Wheeler;3;8;2.7

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;5;13;2.6

Jevon France, Bowman;8;21;2.6

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;8;21;2.6

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;6;15;2.5

Drew Grennes, Hebron;4;10;2.5

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;6;15;2.5

Lamont Wilkerson, Bowman;8;18;2.3

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;3;7;2.3

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;6;13;2.2

Kyle Casbon, Boone Grove;3;6;2.0

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;9;18;2.0

Julius Byrd, Hammond;4;8;2.0

Riley Blank, Hebron;4;8;2.0

Nick Steele, Highland;5;10;2.0

Todd Snyder, South Central;3;6;2.0

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;45;5.6

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;21;5.3

Willie Miller, Lake Station;6;28;4.7

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;3;12;4.0

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;24;4.0

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;11;3.7

Matt Clark, Hebron;4;13;3.3

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;13;3.3

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;18;3.0

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;4;13;3.3

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;16;2.7

Reggie Abram, Hammond;4;10;2.5

Brit Harris, Marquette;6;15;2.5

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;5;12;2.4

Jevon France, Bowman;8;19;2.4

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;3;7;2.3

Schaun Scott, Griffith;3;7;2.3

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;3;7;2.3

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;6;13;2.2

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;6;13;2.2

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;8;17;2.1

Lamont Wilkerson, Bowman;8;17;2.1

Takari Jones, 21st Century;3;6;2.0

Nick Flesher, Andrean;5;10;2.0

Julius Byrd, Hammond;4;8;2.0

Jordan Woods, Hammond;4;8;2.0

Gavin Moore, Hebron;4;8;2.0

Michael Perry, Highland;5;10;2.0

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;6;12;2.0

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5;10;2.0

Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;6;2.0

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;4;8;2.0

3-pointers made

Player, team;total

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;24

Willie Miller, Lake Station;22

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;20

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;15

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;14

Gary Lewis, Marquette;14

Matt Gonzales, Highland;13

Brit Harris, Marquette;13

Drew Grennes, Hebron;13

Reece Marrs, Hebron;13

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;13

Amarion Mayo, Morton;12

Koron Davis, Bowman;11

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;11

Reggie Abram, Hammond;11

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;11

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;11

James Hernandez, Washington Township;10

Cole Wireman, Kouts;9

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;9

Nathan Orosz, Portage;9

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;8

Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;8

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;8

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;8

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;8

Leon Grimes, Bowman;7

Harold Woods, Hammond;7

Cale Wireman, Kouts;7

Jason Kobe, Marquette;7

Nick Flesher, Andrean;6

Nicholas Holden, Hanover Central;6

Bradley Ferrell, South Central;6

Takari Jones, 21st Century;5

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;5

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;5

Jevon France, Bowman;5

Cesar Arratia, Calumet Christian;5

Gavin Moore, Hebron;5

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;5

Kaden Manna, Marquette;5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;5

Todd Snyder South Central;5

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

