Points
Player, team;games;total;avg
Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;354;32.2
Johnell Davis, 21st Century;13;395;30.4
Nick Anderson, Lake Central;5;146;29.2
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;21;556;26.5
Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;9;214;23.8
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;21;488;23.2 Christopher Mantis, Lowell;12;275;22.9
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;10;226;22.6
Koron Davis, Bowman;12;269;22.4
Jake Friel, Hebron;10;222;22.2
Cole Wireman, Kouts;9;200;22.2
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;11;233;21.2
Jake Wadding, Chesterton;12;240;20.0
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;9;170;18.9
Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;300;18.9
Jacques Williams, Bowman;14;257;18.4
Xavier Aponte, Portage;11;196;17.8
Harold Woods, Hammond;9;159;17.7
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;20;352;17.6
John Reardon, Bishop Noll;12;204;17.0
Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;15;252;16.8
Jake Tarnow, Marquette;12;202;16.8
Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;275;16.7
Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;6;98;16.3
Ty Smith, Crown Point;11;177;16.1
Brendan Carr, South Central;10;161;16.1
Marrick Moore, Lake Station;10;160;16.0
Darrell Reed, Hammond;9;142;15.8
Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;20;310;15.5
Reece Marrs, Hebron;10;155;15.5
Nate Dukich, Lake Station;10;152;15.2
Quimari Peterson, West Side;10;152;15.2
Zarious Coleman, Clark;6;90;15.0
Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;104;14.9
Cale Wireman, Kouts;9;134;14.9
Devonte Hall, TF North;14;208;14.9
Brit Harris, Marquette;12;171;14.3
Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;9;127;14.1
Nick Flesher, Andrean;8;111;13.9
Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;10;139;13.9
Ethan Lesko, Morgan Twp.;9;124;13.8
TJ Burt, Hanover Central;12;163;13.6
Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;12;163;13.6
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;147;13.3
Tyler Schultz, Hobart;9;119;13.2
Parion Roberson, West Side;10;132;13.2
Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;9;118;13.1
Jordan Green, Marian Catholic;15;196;13.1
Julius Byrd, TF North;14;174;12.4
Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;10;122;12.2
Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;9;110;12.2
Ashton Williamson, Calumet;11;133;12.1
Xavier Arce, Highland;11;133;12.1
Travis Grayson, Chesterton;12;144;12.0
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;9;108;12.0
Parker Kneifel, Kouts;9;107;11.9
Connor McCormick, Kouts;9;107;11.9
Omarion Brown, Morton;7;83;11.9
Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;13;150;11.5
Hunter Laurinick, Bishop Noll;12;137;11.4
Shamar Mays, Lighthouse;3;34;11.3
Brandon Mack, Valparaiso;9;101;11.2
Jamar Styles, Hammond;9;127;11.1
Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;11;121;11.0
Jacob Barry, Lighthouse;3;33;11.0
Deshaun Thornton, Calumet;11;117;10.6
Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;21;223;10.6
Reggie Abram, Hammond;9;93;10.3
Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;12;122;10.2
Marcus Hardy Jr., Morton;9;92;10.2
Zach Brust, LaCrosse;9;91;10.1
Zack Christy, South Central;10;101;10.1
Devarius Stewart, Lighthouse;3;30;10.0
Rebounds
Player, team;games;total;avg
Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;123;11.2
Brendan Carr, South Central;10;106;10.6
Johnell Davis, 21st Century;13;129;9.9
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;102;9.3
Darrell Reed, Hammond;9;82;9.1
Nate Dukich, Lake Station;10;91;9.1
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;9;81;9.0
Jacques Williams, Bowman;14;125;8.9
Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;96;8.7
Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;20;168;8.4
Jamar Styles, Hammond;9;76;8.4
Christopher Mantis, Lowell;12;101;8.4
Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;9;76;8.4
Jake Wadding, Chesterton;12;99;8.3
Harold Woods, Hammond;9;75;8.3
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;20;164;8.2
Cleveland Neal, Bowman;14;113;8.1
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;11;89;8.1
Connor McCormick, Kouts;9;70;7.8
Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;10;77;7.7
Jason Fudge, TF North;14;104;7.4
Zarious Coleman, Clark;6;44;7.3
Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;11;80;7.3
Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;21;154;7.3
Allen Naji, Washington Twp.;9;66;7.3
Marrick Moore, Lake Station;10;72;7.2
Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;9;65;7.2
Ryan Williams, Illiana Christian;10;71;7.1
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;21;149;7.1
Hunter Zezovski, Lake Central;5;35;7.0
Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;12;82;6.8
Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;11;74;6.7
David Brown, Crown Point;11;74;6.7
Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;45;6.4
David Steffan, Hebron;9;58;6.4
Parker Kneifel, Kouts;9;58;6.4
Will Dyniewski, Kankakee Valley;9;55;6.1
Camden Scheidt, Highland;11;66;6.0
Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;6;36;6.0
Ethan Lesko, Morgan Twp.;9;53;5.9
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;12;71;5.9
Deshon Burnett, Andrean;10;58;5.8
A.J. Lair, Griffith;6;35;5.8
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;21;121;5.8
Elijah Jones, Marian Catholic;14;78;5.6
Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;60;5.5
Cameron Jernigan, 21st Century;13;70;5.4
Ben Jones, Andrean;10;54;5.4
Jake Friel, Hebron;10;54;5.4
Cardin Sanders, River Forest;9;49;5.4
Christopher Black, Calumet;7;37;5.3
Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;9;48;5.3
Blake Creech, Portage;11;57;5.1
Julius Byrd, TF North;14;72;5.1
Chrishawn Christmas, West Side;10;50;5.0
Parion Roberson, West Side;10;50;5.0
Dominique Williams, West Side;10;50;5.0
Assists
Player, team;games;total;avg
Luke Savage, Victory Christian;21;177;8.4
Nolan Toth, Whiting;11;62;5.6
Cale Wireman, Kouts;9;48;5.3
Ashton Williamson, Calumet;11;57;5.2
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;21;102;4.9
Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;12;58;4.8
Jake Friel, Hebron;10;46;4.6
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;21;97;4.6
Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;6;27;4.5
Cole Wireman, Kouts;9;40;4.4
Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;13;56;4.3
Reggie Abram, Hammond;9;37;4.1
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;44;4.0
Miguel Verduzco, Portage;11;42;3.8
Tyler Hachey, Washington Twp.;9;34;3.8
David Gomez, Illiana Christian;10;37;3.7
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;20;72;3.6
Christopher Mantis, Lowell;12;43;3.6
Quimari Peterson, West Side;10;36;3.6
Tavontae Hayes, 21st Century;13;46;3.5
Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;10;35;3.5
Tyson Chavez, Lowell;12;42;3.5
Zack Christy, South Central;10;35;3.5
Dylan Coty, Merrillville;11;37;3.4
Christian Ruiz, Clark;6;19;3.2
Danny Bultema, Covenant Christian;11;35;3.2
Ethan Drook, Hebron;10;32;3.2
Cayden Vasko, Lowell;12;38;3.2
Jordan Green, Marian Catholic;15;48;3.2
Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;11;34;3.1
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;11;33;3.0
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;11;32;2.9
Tyler Schultz, Hobart;9;26;2.9
Devonte Hall, TF North;14;40;2.9
Hunter Ashlock, Boone Grove;9;25;2.8
Sergio Guerrero, Clark;6;16;2.8
Zach Schuck, Morgan Twp.;8;22;2.8
Jerell Johnson, Calumet;11;30;2.7
Parker Kneifel, Kouts;9;24;2.7
Nate Lemmons, Morgan Twp.;9;24;2.7
Ben Jones, Andrean;10;26;2.6
Harold Woods, Hammond;9;23;2.6
Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;9;24;2.6
Steven Hernandez, Washington Twp.;9;23;2.6
Jake Tarnow, Marquette;12;30;2.5
Colton Jones, Valparaiso;11;28;2.5
Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;28;2.5
Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;9;22;2.4
Marrick Moore, Lake Station;10;24;2.4
Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;15;36;2.4
Ty Smith, Crown Point;11;25;2.3
Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;9;21;2.3
Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;9;21;2.3
Ryan Williams, Illiana Christian;10;23;2.3
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;9;21;2.3
Bubba Anderson, Morgan Twp.;9;21;2.3
Trent Smoker, South Central;9;21;2.3
Johnell Davis, 21st Century;13;28;2.2
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;9;20;2.2
Tony Santana, Lake Station;10;22;2.2
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;10;22;2.2
Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;21;46;2.2
James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;9;20;2.2
Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;24;2.2
Jessie Walker, Bowman;11;23;2.1
Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;15;2.1
Ronnie Starks, Griffith;8;17;2.1
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;9;19;2.1
Gavin Scott, South Central;10;21;2.1
Julius Byrd, TF North;14;30;2.1
Nick Flesher, Andrean;8;16;2.0
Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;11;22;2.0
Mike Briggs, Hebron;10;20;2.0
Steals
Player, team;games;total;avg
Johnell Davis, 21st Century;13;69;5.3
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;10;37;3.7
Cale Wireman, Kouts;9;32;3.5
Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;38;3.5
Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;23;3.3
Ashton Williamson, Calumet;11;35;3.2
Cole Wireman, Kouts;9;29;3.2
Travis Grayson, Chesterton;12;37;3.1
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;21;65;3.1
Julius Byrd, TF North;14;42;3.0
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;21;63;3.0
Devonte Hall, TF North;14;41;2.9
Tavontae Hayes, 21st Century;13;36;2.8
Cleveland Neal, Bowman;14;35;2.5
Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;11;28;2.5
Luke Savage, Victory Christian;21;53;2.5
Nick Anderson, Lake Central;5;12;2.4
TJ Burt, Hanover Central;12;28;2.3
Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;9;21;2.3
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;9;21;2.3
Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;13;28;2.2
Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;6;13;2.2
Jacques Williams, Bowman;12;25;2.1
Ethan Drook, Hebron;10;21;2.1
Jake Friel, Hebron;10;21;2.1
Nick Flesher, Andrean;8;16;2.0
Christian Ruiz, Clark;6;12;2.0
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;11;22;2.0
Reggie Abram, Hammond;9;18;2.0
Harold Woods, Hammond;9;18;2.0
Nick Steele, Highland;6;12;2.0
Omarion Brown, Morton;7;14;2.0
Koron Davis, Bowman;14;27;1.9
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;20;38;1.9
Jake Wadding, Chesterton;12;23;1.9
Lance Mulderink, Illiana Christian;10;19;1.9
Brit Harris, Marquette;12;23;1.9
James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;9;17;1.9
Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;21;1.9
3-pointers made
Player, team;total
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;79
Xavier Aponte, Portage;41
Reece Marrs, Hebron;35
Christopher Mantis, Lowell;29
Johnell Davis, 21st Century;27
Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;27
Keon Thompson, Merrillville;27
Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;27
Marrick Moore, Lake Station;25
Deshaun Thornton, Calumet;24
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;24
Koron Davis, Bowman;23
Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;23
Tyson Chavez, Lowell;23
Yemi Elutilo, Marian Catholic;22
Brit Harris, Marquette;22
Julius Byrd, TF North;22
Hunter Laurinick, Bishop Noll;21
Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;21
Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;21
Harold Woods, Hammond;20
Zach Grieger, LaCrosse;19
Leighton Foster, Illiana Christian;18
Cayden Vasko, Lowell;18
Tyler Schultz, Hobart;17
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;17
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;16
Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;16
Trent Hudspeth, South Central;16
Helal Issa, Griffith;15
Ethan Drook, Hebron;15
Drew Grennes, Hebron;15
Zach Brust, LaCrosse;15
Nick Anderson, Lake Central;15
Gary Lewis, Marquette;15
Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;15
Dylan Radinsky, Wheeler;15
Nick Flesher, Andrean;14
Jerell Johnson, Calumet;14
Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;14
Ty Smith, Crown Point;13
Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;13
Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;13
Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;13
Juwan Bandy, Merrillville;13
Eric Price Jr., River Forest;13
Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;12
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;12
Cole Wireman, Kouts;12
Devonte Hall, TF North;12
Luke Savage, Victory Christian;12
Johnny Parker, Boone Grove;11
Avion Wilson, Calumet;11
Noah Castleberry, Calumet Christian;11
Josh Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;11
Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;11
Jake Friel, Hebron;11
Jason Kobe, Marquette;11
Jakobe Jones, Merrillville;11
Ashton Williamson, Calumet;10
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;10
Willie Miller, Lake Station;10
Riley Jordan, Kankakee Valley;10
Dorian Harris, Merrillville;10
Omarion Brown, Morton;10
Marlon Byrd, TF North;10
James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;10
Steven Hernandez, Washington Twp.;10
— Compiled by Johnny Gorches, Correspondent
Never as Good as the First Time
Hammond Tech coach Louis Birkett led the Tigers to a 33-21 win over Mitchell at Butler Fieldhouse in 1940, giving the Region its first state championship. Stanley Shimala led his team with 13 points while Robert Kramer added eight in the championship. More than 50,000 fans assembled around downtown bonfires at State and Hohman to celebrate the no-named team that started the postseason with a 12-6 record.
Perfect is as perfect does
The 1971 E.C. Washington Senators are considered by many the greatest team in Hoosier Hysteria history. Starters Pete Trgovich, Tim Stoddard, Darnell Adell, Ruben Bailey and Junior Bridgeman finished 29-0 after beating Elkhart 70-60 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. E.C.W. scored 102 in its semifinal win over Floyd Central. All five starters went on to play D-I basketball, with Trgovich, Stoddard and Bridgeman starting in NCAA Final Four games.
Perfect is as perfect does II
Across town the year before, Jim Bradley led E.C. Roosevelt to an undefeated state championship, too, by beating Carmel 76-62 in Indianapolis. Jim Bradley scored 24 points, John Davis added 21 and Cavanaugh Gary and James Rossi scored 10 apiece. In the semifinal the Rough Riders beat Muncie Central 90-75 as coach Bill Holzbach's team was led by Bradley's 27 and Mike Artis' 20. Bradley went on to star at Northern Illinois and then played pro ball before his untimely death.
Big dog barks big
It was a done deal. Indianapolis Brebeuf's Alan Henderson was going to win Mr. Basketball before going to Indiana University in 1991. But Roosevelt's Glenn Robinson changed the script, scoring 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 51-32 beating at the Hoosier Dome. Robinson won Mr. Basketball before becoming an All-American at Purdue. The win gave Ron Heflin the state championship he had been so close to getting before.
You don't know Bo
Gary Roosevelt wasn't expected to win its sectional, let alone the 1968 state championship. But coach Bo Mallard's Panthers did just that. Aaron Smith scored 28 as 'Velt beat Indianapolis Shortridge 68-60 to win the crown. Jim Nelson added 12 in the win. Roosevelt beat Vincennes 65-48 in the semifinal as Smith scored 19 and Nelson had 14 in the win.
Another shocker from the 2-1-9
The headlines were written before the game was played. Muncie Central's Ron Bonham leads Bearcats to the 1960 state title. But a group of guys from The Harbor said, "Stop the Presses." E.C. Washington coach John Baratto and his team pounded the favorites 75-59 in the final. Phil Dawkins led the Senators with 21 points, Jim Bakos added 17 and Bob Cantrell had 11 in the win.
No way, no way, no way
The 1994 semistate game between Valparaiso and E.C. Central is considered one of the great games ever played. The Vikings won 83-82 in four overtimes. Bryce Drew and Tim Bishop led Valpo in the crazy-close game, then took the Vikings to the state championship game the following week, losing to South Bend Clay in, yep, overtime.
Bowman streak is hard to comprehend
The Bowman Academy Eagles had a remarkable streak in the age of class basketball. The Eagles won the Class A state championship in 2010, went back in 2012 in Class 2A and finished second. The next year Marvin Rea's team won the 2A state title and then in 2014 advanced to the Class 3A state championship game where they lost to Greensburg.
One town, one team, one championship
In 2007 both sides of East Chicago came together to watch a group of young men shock the state in winning the Class 4A state championship against highly favored Indianapolis North Central. E'Twaun Moore was the best player on the floor in the Cardinals 87-83 win. Kawaan Short and Angel Garcia also played great in the crazy season with all kinds of drama.
Doug Adams finally gets it done
Michigan City coach Doug Adams won the 1966 state championship after his team was routed away from East Chicago and Elston won the championship. James Caldwell scored 21 in the 63-52 win over Indianapolis Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse. O'Neil Simmons scored 12 and Terry Morse had 11 for Adams' squad.
Surprise, surprise
Morgan Township was 18-4 and Bowman Academy 12-9, but few folks not wearing green and yellow gave the Porter County Conference's Cherokees much of a chance to knock off defending the Class A state champion Eagles, let alone on the Eagles' floor, the night after they dismantled a 19-3 Kouts team 97-54. But Brandon Grubl scored 22 points and Ryan Klikus notched 21 as Morgan was able to slow down the pace and pull off the 53-49 shocker in the 2011 sectional final. The Cherokees lost to Triton in the regional final and Bowman started a string of three state appearances the following year.
Iron unkind
Andrean overcame a 16-point deficit against New Albany in the 1980 state semifinals but lost 69-68 as Mike Paulsin missed two free throws with no time left. Dan Dakich scored 32 points for the 59ers. In the other semifinal, Indianapolis Broad Ripple's Stacey Toran hit a three-quarter court shot to stun Marion and the Rockets downed the Bulldogs in the championship.
West Side's best side
Coached by John Boyd, unranked West Side led big much of the game, including a 19-point margin in the third quarter, then had to hang on to sweat out a 58-55 win over Indianapolis Pike in the 2002 Class 4A championship. Brandon Cameron led all scorers with 17 points. Chris Hunter, the mental attitude award winner, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. As a team, West Side (23-4) pulled down a Class 4A game record 43 rebounds.
Not your average Bearcats
Yogi Ferrell's star was just beginning to rise, but Wheeler denied the Park-Tudor and future IU star his first title, turning back the Panthers 41-38 in the 2010 Class 2A championship. The Bearcats made no fourth-quarter field goals and shot 9 of 35 for the game, but prevailed by making 12 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes and 20 of 26 overall. The 38 points allowed represented the fewest in a Class 2A title game. Petar Todorovic led Wheeler with 13 points, while Aleksa Kojcinovic had 10 points and 13 rebounds for coach Mike Jones' Bearcats (27-1), who finished the season with 23 straight victories. It marked the first state championship for Wheeler in any sport.
Rally Blazers
Marquette Catholic overcame a seven-point deficit in fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat second-ranked Barr-Reeve 73-66 for the 2014 Class A state title. Ryan Fazekas scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting and hit a Class A championship game record 7-of-11 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Richie Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Blazers (20-6) as Donovan Garletts, at age 27, became one of the youngest coaches to win a state title.