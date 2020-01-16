{{featured_button_text}}

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;354;32.2

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;13;395;30.4

Nick Anderson, Lake Central;5;146;29.2

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;21;556;26.5

Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;9;214;23.8

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;21;488;23.2 Christopher Mantis, Lowell;12;275;22.9

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;10;226;22.6

Koron Davis, Bowman;12;269;22.4

Jake Friel, Hebron;10;222;22.2

Cole Wireman, Kouts;9;200;22.2

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;11;233;21.2

Jake Wadding, Chesterton;12;240;20.0

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;9;170;18.9

Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;300;18.9

Jacques Williams, Bowman;14;257;18.4

Xavier Aponte, Portage;11;196;17.8

Harold Woods, Hammond;9;159;17.7

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;20;352;17.6

John Reardon, Bishop Noll;12;204;17.0

Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;15;252;16.8

Jake Tarnow, Marquette;12;202;16.8

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;275;16.7

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;6;98;16.3

Ty Smith, Crown Point;11;177;16.1

Brendan Carr, South Central;10;161;16.1

Marrick Moore, Lake Station;10;160;16.0

Darrell Reed, Hammond;9;142;15.8

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;20;310;15.5

Reece Marrs, Hebron;10;155;15.5

Nate Dukich, Lake Station;10;152;15.2

Quimari Peterson, West Side;10;152;15.2

Zarious Coleman, Clark;6;90;15.0

Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;104;14.9

Cale Wireman, Kouts;9;134;14.9

Devonte Hall, TF North;14;208;14.9

Brit Harris, Marquette;12;171;14.3

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;9;127;14.1

Nick Flesher, Andrean;8;111;13.9

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;10;139;13.9

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Twp.;9;124;13.8

TJ Burt, Hanover Central;12;163;13.6

Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;12;163;13.6

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;147;13.3

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;9;119;13.2

Parion Roberson, West Side;10;132;13.2

Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;9;118;13.1

Jordan Green, Marian Catholic;15;196;13.1

Julius Byrd, TF North;14;174;12.4

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;10;122;12.2

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;9;110;12.2

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;11;133;12.1

Xavier Arce, Highland;11;133;12.1

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;12;144;12.0

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;9;108;12.0

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;9;107;11.9

Connor McCormick, Kouts;9;107;11.9

Omarion Brown, Morton;7;83;11.9

Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;13;150;11.5

Hunter Laurinick, Bishop Noll;12;137;11.4

Shamar Mays, Lighthouse;3;34;11.3

Brandon Mack, Valparaiso;9;101;11.2

Jamar Styles, Hammond;9;127;11.1

Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;11;121;11.0

Jacob Barry, Lighthouse;3;33;11.0

Deshaun Thornton, Calumet;11;117;10.6

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;21;223;10.6

Reggie Abram, Hammond;9;93;10.3

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;12;122;10.2

Marcus Hardy Jr., Morton;9;92;10.2

Zach Brust, LaCrosse;9;91;10.1

Zack Christy, South Central;10;101;10.1

Devarius Stewart, Lighthouse;3;30;10.0

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;123;11.2

Brendan Carr, South Central;10;106;10.6

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;13;129;9.9

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;102;9.3

Darrell Reed, Hammond;9;82;9.1

Nate Dukich, Lake Station;10;91;9.1

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;9;81;9.0

Jacques Williams, Bowman;14;125;8.9

Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;96;8.7

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;20;168;8.4

Jamar Styles, Hammond;9;76;8.4

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;12;101;8.4

Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;9;76;8.4

Jake Wadding, Chesterton;12;99;8.3

Harold Woods, Hammond;9;75;8.3

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;20;164;8.2

Cleveland Neal, Bowman;14;113;8.1

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;11;89;8.1

Connor McCormick, Kouts;9;70;7.8

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;10;77;7.7

Jason Fudge, TF North;14;104;7.4

Zarious Coleman, Clark;6;44;7.3

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;11;80;7.3

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;21;154;7.3

Allen Naji, Washington Twp.;9;66;7.3

Marrick Moore, Lake Station;10;72;7.2

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;9;65;7.2

Ryan Williams, Illiana Christian;10;71;7.1

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;21;149;7.1

Hunter Zezovski, Lake Central;5;35;7.0

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;12;82;6.8

Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;11;74;6.7

David Brown, Crown Point;11;74;6.7

Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;45;6.4

David Steffan, Hebron;9;58;6.4

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;9;58;6.4

Will Dyniewski, Kankakee Valley;9;55;6.1

Camden Scheidt, Highland;11;66;6.0

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;6;36;6.0

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Twp.;9;53;5.9

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;12;71;5.9

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;10;58;5.8

A.J. Lair, Griffith;6;35;5.8

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;21;121;5.8

Elijah Jones, Marian Catholic;14;78;5.6

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;60;5.5

Cameron Jernigan, 21st Century;13;70;5.4

Ben Jones, Andrean;10;54;5.4

Jake Friel, Hebron;10;54;5.4

Cardin Sanders, River Forest;9;49;5.4

Christopher Black, Calumet;7;37;5.3

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;9;48;5.3

Blake Creech, Portage;11;57;5.1

Julius Byrd, TF North;14;72;5.1

Chrishawn Christmas, West Side;10;50;5.0

Parion Roberson, West Side;10;50;5.0

Dominique Williams, West Side;10;50;5.0

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Luke Savage, Victory Christian;21;177;8.4

Nolan Toth, Whiting;11;62;5.6

Cale Wireman, Kouts;9;48;5.3

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;11;57;5.2

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;21;102;4.9

Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;12;58;4.8

Jake Friel, Hebron;10;46;4.6

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;21;97;4.6

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;6;27;4.5

Cole Wireman, Kouts;9;40;4.4

Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;13;56;4.3

Reggie Abram, Hammond;9;37;4.1

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;44;4.0

Miguel Verduzco, Portage;11;42;3.8

Tyler Hachey, Washington Twp.;9;34;3.8

David Gomez, Illiana Christian;10;37;3.7

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;20;72;3.6

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;12;43;3.6

Quimari Peterson, West Side;10;36;3.6

Tavontae Hayes, 21st Century;13;46;3.5

Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;10;35;3.5

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;12;42;3.5

Zack Christy, South Central;10;35;3.5

Dylan Coty, Merrillville;11;37;3.4

Christian Ruiz, Clark;6;19;3.2

Danny Bultema, Covenant Christian;11;35;3.2

Ethan Drook, Hebron;10;32;3.2

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;12;38;3.2

Jordan Green, Marian Catholic;15;48;3.2

Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;11;34;3.1

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;11;33;3.0

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;11;32;2.9

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;9;26;2.9

Devonte Hall, TF North;14;40;2.9

Hunter Ashlock, Boone Grove;9;25;2.8

Sergio Guerrero, Clark;6;16;2.8

Zach Schuck, Morgan Twp.;8;22;2.8

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;11;30;2.7

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;9;24;2.7

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Twp.;9;24;2.7

Ben Jones, Andrean;10;26;2.6

Harold Woods, Hammond;9;23;2.6

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;9;24;2.6

Steven Hernandez, Washington Twp.;9;23;2.6

Jake Tarnow, Marquette;12;30;2.5

Colton Jones, Valparaiso;11;28;2.5

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;28;2.5

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;9;22;2.4

Marrick Moore, Lake Station;10;24;2.4

Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;15;36;2.4

Ty Smith, Crown Point;11;25;2.3

Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;9;21;2.3

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;9;21;2.3

Ryan Williams, Illiana Christian;10;23;2.3

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;9;21;2.3

Bubba Anderson, Morgan Twp.;9;21;2.3

Trent Smoker, South Central;9;21;2.3

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;13;28;2.2

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;9;20;2.2

Tony Santana, Lake Station;10;22;2.2

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;10;22;2.2

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;21;46;2.2

James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;9;20;2.2

Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;24;2.2

Jessie Walker, Bowman;11;23;2.1

Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;15;2.1

Ronnie Starks, Griffith;8;17;2.1

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;9;19;2.1

Gavin Scott, South Central;10;21;2.1

Julius Byrd, TF North;14;30;2.1

Nick Flesher, Andrean;8;16;2.0

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;11;22;2.0

Mike Briggs, Hebron;10;20;2.0

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;13;69;5.3

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;10;37;3.7

Cale Wireman, Kouts;9;32;3.5

Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;38;3.5

Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;23;3.3

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;11;35;3.2

Cole Wireman, Kouts;9;29;3.2

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;12;37;3.1

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;21;65;3.1

Julius Byrd, TF North;14;42;3.0

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;21;63;3.0

Devonte Hall, TF North;14;41;2.9

Tavontae Hayes, 21st Century;13;36;2.8

Cleveland Neal, Bowman;14;35;2.5

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;11;28;2.5

Luke Savage, Victory Christian;21;53;2.5

Nick Anderson, Lake Central;5;12;2.4

TJ Burt, Hanover Central;12;28;2.3

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;9;21;2.3

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;9;21;2.3

Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;13;28;2.2

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;6;13;2.2

Jacques Williams, Bowman;12;25;2.1

Ethan Drook, Hebron;10;21;2.1

Jake Friel, Hebron;10;21;2.1

Nick Flesher, Andrean;8;16;2.0

Christian Ruiz, Clark;6;12;2.0

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;11;22;2.0

Reggie Abram, Hammond;9;18;2.0

Harold Woods, Hammond;9;18;2.0

Nick Steele, Highland;6;12;2.0

Omarion Brown, Morton;7;14;2.0

Koron Davis, Bowman;14;27;1.9

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;20;38;1.9

Jake Wadding, Chesterton;12;23;1.9

Lance Mulderink, Illiana Christian;10;19;1.9

Brit Harris, Marquette;12;23;1.9

James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;9;17;1.9

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;21;1.9

3-pointers made

Player, team;total

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;79

Xavier Aponte, Portage;41

Reece Marrs, Hebron;35

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;29

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;27

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;27

Keon Thompson, Merrillville;27

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;27

Marrick Moore, Lake Station;25

Deshaun Thornton, Calumet;24

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;24

Koron Davis, Bowman;23

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;23

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;23

Yemi Elutilo, Marian Catholic;22

Brit Harris, Marquette;22

Julius Byrd, TF North;22

Hunter Laurinick, Bishop Noll;21

Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;21

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;21

Harold Woods, Hammond;20

Zach Grieger, LaCrosse;19

Leighton Foster, Illiana Christian;18

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;18

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;17

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;17

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;16

Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;16

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;16

Helal Issa, Griffith;15

Ethan Drook, Hebron;15

Drew Grennes, Hebron;15

Zach Brust, LaCrosse;15

Nick Anderson, Lake Central;15

Gary Lewis, Marquette;15

Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;15

Dylan Radinsky, Wheeler;15

Nick Flesher, Andrean;14

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;14

Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;14

Ty Smith, Crown Point;13

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;13

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;13

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;13

Juwan Bandy, Merrillville;13

Eric Price Jr., River Forest;13

Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;12

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;12

Cole Wireman, Kouts;12

Devonte Hall, TF North;12

Luke Savage, Victory Christian;12

Johnny Parker, Boone Grove;11

Avion Wilson, Calumet;11

Noah Castleberry, Calumet Christian;11

Josh Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;11

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;11

Jake Friel, Hebron;11

Jason Kobe, Marquette;11

Jakobe Jones, Merrillville;11

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;10

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;10

Willie Miller, Lake Station;10

Riley Jordan, Kankakee Valley;10

Dorian Harris, Merrillville;10

Omarion Brown, Morton;10

Marlon Byrd, TF North;10

James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;10

Steven Hernandez, Washington Twp.;10

— Compiled by Johnny Gorches, Correspondent

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0