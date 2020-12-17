 Skip to main content
Times Boys Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Times Boys Basketball Stats

Class A boys basketball sectional final: Kouts vs. 21st Century

Kouts' Cole Wireman, right, is averaging 34.8 points through six games.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

(Minimum 2 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;209;34.8

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;5;146;29.2

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;5;142;28.4

Reece Marrs, Hebron;3;76;25.3

Brit Harris, Marquette;5;123;24.6

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;2;44;22.0

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;9;192;21.3

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;2;42;21.0

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;2;41;20.5

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;41;20.5

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;120;20.0

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;97;19.4

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;4;74;18.5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;2;37;18.5

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;74;18.5

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;9;166;18.4

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;2;36;18.0

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;5;90;18.0

Brendan Carr, South Central;3;50;16.7

Evan Bush, Michigan City;2;33;16.5

Reggie Abram, Hammond;2;32;16.0

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;2;31;15.5

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;62;15.5

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;61;15.3

Ben Jones, Andrean;4;60;15.0

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;2;30;15.0

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;2;29;14.5

Kaden Manna, Marquette;5;72;14.4

Griffin Moore, Hebron;3;43;14.3

Takari Jones, 21st Century;2;28;14.0

Eric Martin, Calumet;2;28;14.0

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;4;56;14.0

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Township;2;28;14.0

Schaun Scott, Griffith;2;27;13.5

Gary Lewis, Marquette;5;66;13.2

Lukas Balling, Marquette;2;26;13.0

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;4;50;12.5

Jacob Barry, Calumet;2;24;12.0

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;2;24;12.0

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;60;12.0

Nathan Orosz, Portage;2;24;12.0

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;36;12.0

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;5;59;11.8

Drew Grennes, Hebron;3;35;11.7

Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;3;35;11.7

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;4;44;11.0

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;2;22;11.0

Lavonte Pointer, Michigan City;2;22;11.0

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;4;44;11.0

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;2;22;11.0

Blaise Evenson, Wheeler;3;32;10.7

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;3;32;10.7

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;2;21;10.5

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;60;10.0

Darrell Reed, Hammond;2;19;9.5

Miguel Burns, Morton;4;38;9.5

Harold Woods, Hammond;2;18;9.0

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4;36;9.0

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5;45;9.0

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;2;29;14.5

Blaise Evenson, Wheeler;3;40;13.3

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;2;22;11.0

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;2;22;11.0

Kaden Manna, Marquette;5;54;10.8

Tesean Gates, 21st Century;2;21;10.5

Drew Murray, Boone Grove;2;21;10.5

Evan Bush, Michigan City;2;21;10.5

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;5;52;10.4

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;9;91;10.1

Eric Martin, Calumet;2;18;9.0

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;5;45;9.0

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;9;79;8.8

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;2;17;8.5

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;5;41;8.2

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;4;31;7.8

Brendan Carr, South Central;3;23;7.7

Damon Joshua, 21st Century;2;15;7.5

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;2;15;7.5

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;2;15;7.5

Darrell Reed, Hammond;2;15;7.5

Cooper Schoon, Kouts;6;45;7.5

Schaun Scott, Griffith;2;14;7.0

Peyton Thomas, Griffith;2;14;7.0

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;35;7.0

Lukas Balling, Marquette;2;14;7.0

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;2;14;7.0

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;21;7.0

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;34;6.8

Logan Zacarias, Hebron;3;20;6.7

Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;3;20;6.7

Ethan Ogorek, Victory Christian;5;33;6.6

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;4;26;6.5

Jalen Bullock, Calumet;2;13;6.5

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;39;6.5

Blake Creech, Portage;2;13;6.5

Michael Perry, Highland;4;25;6.3

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;6;38;6.3

Jacari Phillips, Griffith;2;12;6.0

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;5;30;6.0

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;5;29;5.8

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;7;39;5.6

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;5;28;5.6

Nate Krause, Boone Grove;2;11;5.5

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;2;11;5.5

Camden Scheidt, Highland;4;22;5.5

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Township;2;11;5.5

Brett Jordan, Victory Christian;2;11;5.5

Gavin Moore, Hebron;3;16;5.3

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5;26;5.2

Riley Blank, Hebron;3;15;5.0

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;4;20;5.0

Brit Harris, Marquette;5;25;5.0

Ian Grieger, Morgan Township;2;10;5.0

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;2;10;5.0

Miguel Burns, Morton;4;20;5.0

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;4;19;4.8

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;3;14;4.7

Takari Jones, 21st Century;2;9;4.5

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;2;9;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Brit Harris, Marquette;5;38;7.6

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;5;33;6.6

Schaun Scott, Griffith;2;12;6.0

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;11;5.5

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;2;11;5.5

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;2;10;5.0

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;30;5.0

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;2;10;5.0

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;2;10;5.0

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;19;4.8

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5;23;4.6

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;2;9;4.5

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;2;9;4.5

Reggie Abram, Hammond;2;8;4.0

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;2;8;4.0

Gavin Moore, Hebron;3;12;4.0

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;3;12;4.0

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;6;23;3.8

Gavin Scott, South Central;3;11;3.7

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;18;3.6

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;5;18;3.6

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;5;18;3.6

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;2;7;3.5

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;9;31;3.4

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;5;17;3.4

Reece Marrs, Hebron;3;10;3.3

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;4;13;3.3

Miguel Burns, Morton;4;13;3.3

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;5;17;3.2

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Takari Jones, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Scott Flores, Calumet;2;6;3.0

Jordan Woods, Hammond;2;6;3.0

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;18;3.0

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;4;11;2.8

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;9;24;2.7

Drew Grennes, Hebron;3;8;2.7

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;16;2.7

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;8;2.7

Mason Rife, Wheeler;3;8;2.7

Nicholas Holden, Hanover Central;2;5;2.5

Kyle Dempsey, Highland;4;10;2.5

Warren Sails, Michigan City;2;5;2.5

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;5;12;2.4

Nick Flesher, Andrean;4;9;2.3

Nick Birkett, Covenant Christian;4;9;2.3

Riley Blank, Hebron;3;7;2.3

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;3;7;2.3

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;5;11;2.2

Connor Bakota, Marquette;5;11;2.2

Gary Lewis, Marquette;5;11;2.2

Damon Joshua, 21st Century;2;4;2.0

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;4;8;2.0

Drew Murray, Boone Grove;2;4;2.0

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;9;18;2.0

Julius Byrd, Hammond;2;4;2.0

Cole Hernandez, Hanover Central;2;4;2.0

Nick Steele, Highland;4;8;2.0

Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;2;4;2.0

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;2;4;2.0

Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;2;4;2.0

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;2;4;2.0

Blake Creech, Portage;2;4;2.0

Nathan Orosz, Portage;2;4;2.0

Todd Snyder, South Central;3;6;2.0

RJ Shock, Victory Christian;4;8;2.0

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;5;31;6.2

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;21;5.3

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;26;5.2

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;24;4.0

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;2;8;4.0

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;2;7;3.5

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;2;7;3.5

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;13;3.3

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Takari Jones, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;2;6;3.0

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;2;6;3.0

Schaun Scott, Griffith;2;6;3.0

Matt Clark, Hebron;3;9;3.0

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;18;3.0

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;2;6;3.0

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;16;2.7

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;13;2.6

Nick Flesher, Andrean;4;10;2.5

Jacari Phillips, Griffith;2;5;2.5

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;2;5;2.5

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;4;10;2.5

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;2;5;2.5

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;4;9;2.3

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;3;7;2.3

Brit Harris, Marquette;5;11;2.2

Scott Flores, Calumet;2;4;2.0

Drew Grennes, Hebron;3;6;2.0

Reece Marrs, Hebron;3;6;2.0

Gavin Moore, Hebron;3;6;2.0

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4;8;2.0

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;5;10;2.0

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5;10;2.0

Jason Kobe, Marquette;2;4;2.0

Warren Sails, Michigan City;2;4;2.0

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;2;4;2.0

3-pointers made

Player, team;total

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;20

Willie Miller, Lake Station;17

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;15

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;14

Brit Harris, Marquette;13

Reece Marrs, Hebron;12

Drew Grennes, Hebron;11

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;11

Gary Lewis, Marquette;11

James Hernandez, Washington Township;10

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;10

Reggie Abram, Hammond;9

Cole Wireman, Kouts;9

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;9

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;9

Matt Gonzales, Highland;8

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;8

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;8

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;8

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;8

Cale Wireman, Kouts;7

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;6

Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;6

Jason Kobe, Marquette;6

Bradley Ferrell, South Central;6

Cesar Arratia, Calumet Christian;5

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;5

Kaden Manna, Marquette;5

Nathan Orosz, Portage;5

Todd Snyder South Central;5

Nick Flesher, Andrean;4

Anthony Reynolds, Andrean;4

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;4

Riley Jordan, Kankakee Valley;4

Matt Baker, Kouts;4

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;4

Connor Bakota, Marquette;4

Lavonte Pointer, Michigan City;4

Amarion Mayo, Morton;4

Cameron Andrews, Washington Township;4

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

