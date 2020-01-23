Times boys basketball stats

You are the owner of this article.
Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;354;32.2

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;14;421;30.1

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;24;635;26.5

Cole Wireman, Kouts;12;313;26.1

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;12;284;23.7

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;24;558;23.3

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;13;299;23.0

Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;10;225;22.5

Koron Davis, Bowman;12;269;22.4

Jake Friel, Hebron;12;269;22.4

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;12;267;22.3

Nick Anderson, Lake Central;14;311;22.2

Jake Wadding, Chesterton;13;251;19.3

Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;300;18.9

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;11;203;18.5

Jacques Williams, Bowman;14;257;18.4

Harold Woods, Hammond;12;215;17.9

Xavier Aponte, Portage;11;196;17.8

Zarious Coleman, Clark;11;189;17.2

John Reardon, Bishop Noll;12;204;17.0

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;23;388;16.9

Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;15;252;16.8

Jake Tarnow, Marquette;12;202;16.8

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;275;16.7

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;8;133;16.6

Darrell Reed, Hammond;12;197;16.4

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;23;358;15.6

Marrick Moore, Lake Station;12;187;15.6

Ty Smith, Crown Point;13;202;15.5

Nate Dukich, Lake Station;12;185;15.4

Quimari Peterson, West Side;13;198;15.2

Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;104;14.9

Reece Marrs, Hebron;12;179;14.9

Brendan Carr, South Central;11;163;14.8

Devonte Hall, TF North;18;265;14.7

Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;14;205;14.6

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;11;161;14.6

Brit Harris, Marquette;12;171;14.3

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Twp.;11;152;13.8

Cale Wireman, Kouts;12;164;13.7

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;12;162;13.5

Parion Roberson, West Side;13;176;13.5

TJ Burt, Hanover Central;14;186;13.3

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;147;13.3

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;13;171;13.2

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;9;119;13.2

Julius Byrd, TF North;18;238;13.2

Nick Flesher, Andrean;11;283;13.1

Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;9;118;13.1

Jordan Green, Marian Catholic;15;196;13.1

Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;14;172;12.3

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;12;148;12.3

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;13;158;12.2

Omarion Brown, Morton;7;83;11.9

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;13;287;11.6

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;11;127;11.5

Zack Christy, South Central;11;126;11.5

Hunter Laurinick, Bishop Noll;12;137;11.4

Shamar Mays, Lighthouse;3;34;11.3

Xavier Arce, Highland;13;146;11.2

Brandon Mack, Valparaiso;9;101;11.2

Jamar Styles, Hammond;12;133;11.1

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;14;154;11.0

Connor McCormick, Kouts;12;132;11.0

Jacob Barry, Lighthouse;3;33;11.0

Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;12;131;10.9

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;24;258;10.8

Deshaun Thornton, Calumet;13;139;10.7

Reggie Abram, Hammond;10;106;10.6

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;12;126;10.5

Danny Bultema, Covenant Christian;12;125;10.4

Zach Brust, LaCrosse;11;114;10.4

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;11;110;10.0

Devarius Stewart, Lighthouse;3;30;10.0

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;123;11.2

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;14;142;10.1

Brendan Carr, South Central;11;110;10.0

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;102;9.3

Darrell Reed, Hammond;12;108;9.0

Jacques Williams, Bowman;14;125;8.9

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;23;199;8.7

Jamar Styles, Hammond;12;104;8.7

Nate Dukich, Lake Station;12;104;8.7

Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;96;8.7

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;13;112;8.6

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;11;95;8.6

Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;10;82;8.2

Cleveland Neal, Bowman;14;113;8.1

Jake Wadding, Chesterton;13;105;8.1

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;12;97;8.1

Connor McCormick, Kouts;12;95;7.9

Harold Woods, Hammond;12;94;7.8

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;23;176;7.7

Allen Naji, Washington Twp.;10;76;7.6

David Brown, Crown Point;13;96;7.4

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;12;89;7.4

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;11;80;7.3

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;24;175;7.3

Ryan Williams, Illiana Christian;12;86;7.2

Jason Fudge, TF North;18;130;7.2

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;14;99;7.1

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;12;81;6.8

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;24;164;6.8

Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;12;80;6.7

Marrick Moore, Lake Station;12;80;6.7

Zarious Coleman, Clark;11;73;6.6

Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;45;6.4

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;12;75;6.3

David Steffan, Hebron;11;68;6.2

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Twp.;11;68;6.2

Will Dyniewski, Kankakee Valley;9;55;6.1

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;13;79;6.1

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;8;48;6.0

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;24;142;5.9

Cameron Jernigan, 21st Century;14;81;5.8

A.J. Lair, Griffith;6;35;5.8

Jake Friel, Hebron;12;70;5.8

Camden Scheidt, Highland;13;76;5.8

Hunter Zezovski, Lake Central;9;51;5.7

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;11;62;5.6

Elijah Jones, Marian Catholic;14;78;5.6

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;60;5.5

Christopher Black, Calumet;9;49;5.4

Marcus Hardy Jr., Morton;10;54;5.4

Cardin Sanders, River Forest;9;49;5.4

Julius Byrd, TF North;18;97;5.4

Ryan Moss, 21st Century;14;74;5.3

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;13;67;5.2

Blake Creech, Portage;11;57;5.1

Demondrick Velez, 21st Century;14;70;5.0

Chrishawn Christmas, West Side;13;65;5.0

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Luke Savage, Victory Christian;24;205;8.5

Cale Wireman, Kouts;12;67;5.6

Nolan Toth, Whiting;11;62;5.6

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;13;70;5.4

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;24;120;5.0

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;24;114;4.8

Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;14;65;4.6

Jake Friel, Hebron;12;55;4.6

Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;14;60;4.3

Reggie Abram, Hammond;10;42;4.2

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;11;44;4.0

Tavontae Hayes, 21st Century;14;54;3.9

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;8;31;3.9

Cole Wireman, Kouts;12;46;3.8

Miguel Verduzco, Portage;11;42;3.8

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;23;86;3.7

Danny Bultema, Covenant Christian;12;44;3.7

Tyler Hachey, Washington Twp.;10;36;3.6

David Gomez, Illiana Christian;12;42;3.5

Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;12;42;3.5

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;13;45;3.5

Quimari Peterson, West Side;13;45;3.5

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;13;44;3.4

Dylan Coty, Merrillville;11;37;3.4

Ethan Drook, Hebron;12;39;3.3

Zack Christy, South Central;11;36;3.3

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;13;42;3.2

Jordan Green, Marian Catholic;15;48;3.2

Cade Walstra, Covenant Christian;12;36;3.0

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;13;39;3.0

Harold Woods, Hammond;12;36;3.0

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;13;38;2.9

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;9;26;2.9

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;12;34;2.8

Devonte Hall, TF North;18;48;2.7

Hunter Ashlock, Boone Grove;11;28;2.5

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;11;28;2.5

Christian Ruiz, Clark;11;27;2.5

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;11;28;2.5

Willie Miller, Lake Station;12;30;2.5

Jake Tarnow, Marquette;12;30;2.5

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Twp.;11;28;2.5

Zach Schuck, Morgan Twp.;11;28;2.5

Colton Jones, Valparaiso;11;28;2.5

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;28;2.5

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;14;34;2.4

Ben Jones, Andrean;13;31;2.4

Ty Smith, Crown Point;13;31;2.4

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;11;26;2.4

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;12;29;2.4

Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;15;36;2.4

Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;9;21;2.3

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;12;28;2.3

Ryan Williams, Illiana Christian;12;28;2.3

Marrick Moore, Lake Station;12;27;2.3

Trent Smoker, South Central;10;23;2.3

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;24;54;2.3

Steven Hernandez, Washington Twp.;10;23;2.3

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;12;26;2.2

Bubba Anderson, Morgan Twp.;11;24;2.2

Julius Byrd, TF North;18;40;2.2

Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting;11;24;2.2

Jessie Walker, Bowman;11;23;2.1

Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;15;2.1

Ronnie Starks, Griffith;8;17;2.1

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;11;23;2.1

Nate Dukich, Lake Station;12;25;2.1

James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;10;21;2.1

Sergio Guerrero, Clark;11;22;2.0

Tim Wilder, Hammond;10;20;2.0

Brandon Brust, LaCrosse;11;22;2.0

Gavin Scott, South Central;11;22;2.0

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;14;73;5.2

Keon Thompson, Merrillville;11;38;3.5

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;12;41;3.4

Julius Byrd, TF North;18;61;3.4

Oshawn Lee, Griffith;7;23;3.3

Cale Wireman, Kouts;12;40;3.3

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;13;40;3.1

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;13;40;3.1

Cole Wireman, Kouts;12;37;3.1

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;24;75;3.1

Tavontae Hayes, 21st Century;14;40;2.9

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;24;70;2.9

Devonte Hall, TF North;18;47;2.6

Cleveland Neal, Bowman;14;35;2.5

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;12;29;2.4

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;11;26;2.4

Zarious Coleman, Clark;11;25;2.3

Luke Savage, Victory Christian;24;56;2.3

TJ Burt, Hanover Central;14;31;2.2

Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;14;29;2.1

Jacques Williams, Bowman;12;25;2.1

Jake Wadding, Chesterton;13;27;2.1

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;12;25;2.1

Ethan Drook, Hebron;12;25;2.1

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;8;17;2.1

Jake Friel, Hebron;12;24;2.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;12;24;2.0

Omarion Brown, Morton;7;14;2.0

Nick Flesher, Andrean;11;21;1.9

Koron Davis, Bowman;14;27;1.9

Christian Ruiz, Clark;11;21;1.9

Reggie Abram, Hammond;10;19;1.9

Nick Steele, Highland;8;15;1.9

Connor McCormick, Kouts;12;23;1.9

Brandon Brust, LaCrosse;11;21;1.9

Brit Harris, Marquette;12;23;1.9

James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;10;19;1.9

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;11;21;1.9

3-pointers made

Player, team;total

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;95

Nick Anderson, Lake Central;44

Reece Marrs, Hebron;41

Xavier Aponte, Portage;41

Julius Byrd, TF North;31

Tyler Schmidt, Victory Christian;31

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;30

Marrick Moore, Lake Station;30

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;30

Ben Lins, Covenant Christian;28

Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley;28

Johnell Davis, 21st Century;27

Deshaun Thornton, Calumet;27

Kyle Blum, Lake Central;27

Keon Thompson, Merrillville;27

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;27

Harold Woods, Hammond;24

Leighton Foster, Illiana Christian;24

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;24

Koron Davis, Bowman;23

Yemi Elutilo, Marian Catholic;22

Brit Harris, Marquette;22

Hunter Laurinick, Bishop Noll;21

Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central;21

Caleb Banjoff, Hobart;21

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;21

Zach Grieger, LaCrosse;21

Ethan Drook, Hebron;20

Cole Wireman, Kouts;20

Dylan Radinsky, Wheeler;20

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;19

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;19

Sergio Guerrero, Clark;18

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;17

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;17

Zach Brust, LaCrosse;17

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;17

Avion Wilson, Calumet;16

Drew Grennes, Hebron;16

Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic;16

Triyontae Lomax, 21st Century;15

Nick Flesher, Andrean;15

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;15

Helal Issa, Griffith;15

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;15

Gary Lewis, Marquette;15

Devonte Hall, TF North;15

Luke Savage, Victory Christian;15

Austin Darnell, Washington Twp.;15

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;14

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;14

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;14

Ty Smith, Crown Point;14

Jake Friel, Hebron;14

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;14

Josh Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;13

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;13

Juwan Bandy, Merrillville;13

Eric Price Jr., River Forest;13

Johnny Parker, Boone Grove;12

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;12

Tim Wilder, Hammond;12

Riley Jordan, Kankakee Valley;12

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Twp.;12

James Hernandez, Washington Twp.;12

Noah Castleberry, Calumet Christian;11

Miles Lubbers, Crown Point;11

Jamar Styles, Hammond;11

Jason Kobe, Marquette;11

Jakobe Jones, Merrillville;11

Marlon Byrd, TF North;11

— Compiled by Johnny Gorches, Correspondent

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

