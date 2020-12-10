 Skip to main content
Times Boys Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Michigan City at Andrean boys basketball

Michigan City's Jamie Hodges Jr. has scored 42 points in two games.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

(Minimum 2 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Cole Wireman, Kouts;3;116;38.7

Reece Marrs, Hebron;2;52;26.0

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;2;50;25.0

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;2;42;21.0

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;2;42;21.0

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;2;41;20.5

James Hernandez, Washington Township;2;40;20.0

Willie Miller, Lake Station;3;59;19.7

Brendan Carr, South Central;2;37;18.5

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;2;36;18.0

Cale Wireman, Kouts;3;53;17.7

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;2;35;17.5

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;2;33;16.5

Evan Bush, Michigan City;2;33;16.5

Drew Grennes, Hebron;2;32;16.0

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;2;30;15.0

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;2;29;14.5

Takari Jones, 21st Century;2;28;14.0

Eric Martin, Calumet;2;28;14.0

Griffin Moore, Hebron;2;28;14.0

Schaun Scott, Griffith;2;27;13.5

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;2;27;13.5

Matt Gonzales, Highland;2;25;12.5

Jacob Barry, Calumet;2;24;12.0

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;2;24;12.0

Miguel Burns, Morton;2;24;12.0

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;2;23;11.5

Lavonte Pointer, Michigan City;2;22;11.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;3;32;10.7

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;2;21;10.5

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;3;59;19.7

Nick Steele, Highland;2;20;10.0

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;2;29;14.5

Tesean Gates, 21st Century;2;21;10.5

Evan Bush, Michigan City;2;21;10.5

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;2;20;10.0

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;2;19;9.5

Cooper Schoon, Kouts;3;28;9.3

Eric Martin, Calumet;2;18;9.0

Willie Miller, Lake Station;3;26;8.7

Michael Perry, Highland;2;17;8.5

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;2;17;8.5

Brendan Carr, South Central;2;17;8.5

Damon Joshua, 21st Century;2;15;7.5

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;2;15;7.5

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;2;15;7.5

Schaun Scott, Griffith;2;14;7.0

Peyton Thomas, Griffith;2;14;7.0

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;3;20;6.7

Jalen Bullock, Calumet;2;13;6.5

Camden Scheidt, Highland;2;13;6.5

Brady Glisic, South Central;2;13;6.5

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;3;19;6.3

Jacari Phillips, Griffith;2;12;6.0

Brayden Chappell, Highland;2;12;6.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;3;18;6.0

Hunter Polak, Lowell;2;12;6.0

Riley Blank, Hebron;2;11;5.5

Logan Zacarias, Hebron;2;11;5.5

Miguel Burns, Morton;2;11;5.5

Reece Marrs, Hebron;2;10;5.0

Gavin Moore, Hebron;2;10;5.0

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;2;10;5.0

Hayden Dase, Kankakee Valley;2;10;5.0

Matt Baker, Kouts;3;15;5.0

James Hernandez, Washington Township;2;10;5.0

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;3;14;4.7

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;3;14;4.7

Takari Jones, 21st Century;2;9;4.5

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;2;9;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;2;14;7.0

Schaun Scott, Griffith;2;12;6.0

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;2;10;5.0

Cale Wireman, Kouts;3;15;5.0

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;2;10;5.0

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;2;9;4.5

Reece Marrs, Hebron;2;9;4.5

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;2;9;4.5

Miguel Burns, Morton;2;9;4.5

Willie Miller, Lake Station;3;12;4.0

Gavin Scott, South Central;2;8;4.0

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;3;11;3.7

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;2;7;3.5

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Takari Jones, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Scott Flores, Calumet;2;6;3.0

Riley Blank, Hebron;2;6;3.0

Gavin Moore, Hebron;2;6;3.0

Camden Scheidt, Highland;2;6;3.0

Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;2;6;3.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;3;9;3.0

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;2;6;3.0

Brady Glisic, South Central;2;6;3.0

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;2;6;3.0

James Hernandez, Washington Township;2;6;3.0

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;2;6;3.0

Cole Wireman, Kouts;3;8;2.7

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;3;8;2.7

Kyle Dempsey, Highland;2;5;2.5

Warren Sails, Michigan City;2;5;2.5

Damon Joshua, 21st Century;2;4;2.0

Drew Grennes, Hebron;2;4;2.0

Michael Perry, Highland;2;4;2.0

Nick Steele, Highland;2;4;2.0

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;2;4;2.0

Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;3;6;2.0

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;2;4;2.0

Nate King, Morton;2;4;2.0

Todd Snyder, South Central;2;4;2.0

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Willie Miller, Lake Station;3;17;5.7

Matt Clark, Hebron;2;8;4.0

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;2;8;4.0

Cole Wireman, Kouts;3;11;3.7

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;2;7;3.5

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;2;7;3.5

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;2;7;3.5

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Takari Jones, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;2;6;3.0

Ashton Williamson, Calumet;2;6;3.0

Schaun Scott, Griffith;2;6;3.0

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;2;6;3.0

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;2;6;3.0

Jacari Phillips, Griffith;2;5;2.5

Drew Grennes, Hebron;2;5;2.5

Reece Marrs, Hebron;2;5;2.5

Gavin Moore, Hebron;2;5;2.5

Camden Scheidt, Highland;2;5;2.5

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;2;5;2.5

James Hernandez, Washington Township;2;5;2.5

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;3;7;2.3

Scott Flores, Calumet;2;4;2.0

Logan Zacharias, Hebron;2;4;2.0

Brayden Chappell, Highland;2;4;2.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;3;6;2.0

Cale Wireman, Kouts;3;6;2.0

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;3;6;2.0

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;3;6;2.0

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;2;4;2.0

Warren Sails, Michigan City;2;4;2.0

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;2;4;2.0

3-pointers made

Player, team;total

Willie Miller, Lake Station;11

Drew Grennes, Hebron;10

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;9

Reece Marrs, Hebron;8

Matt Gonzales, Highland;8

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;8

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;7

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6

James Hernandez, Washington Township;6

Todd Snyder South Central;5

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4

Lavonte Pointer, Michigan City;4

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;4

Bradley Ferrell, South Central;4

Takari Jones, 21st Century;3

Gavin Moore, Hebron;3

Riley Jordan, Kankakee Valley;3

Cale Wireman, Kouts;3

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;3

Alvin Houston, Lake Station;3

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;3

Evan Bush, Michigan City;3

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;3

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

